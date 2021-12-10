Non-repayable contributions, green light for payment even in the event of default on tax bills

Non-repayable contributions: the payment of Covid aid it is not called into question by the presence of any defaults linked to tax bills. THE tax debts do not hinder the use of the supports put in place to cope with theCoronavirus emergency.

Any possible doubt on the subject is swept away by theapproval of a standard of authentic interpretation inserted in Tax Decree that the Council of Ministers adopted yesterday, December 9th.

Details in the text of the draft in circulation.

Non-repayable contributions, payment by the Inland Revenue even in the case of tax bills

While the Parliament works on the conversion of the Tax Decree into law and the definition of the Budget Law 2022, the Government approved a new law decree it introduces urgent financial and fiscal measures.

Between novelties inserted in the text there is also one Authentic interpretation standard regarding non-repayable contributions for the epidemiological emergency from Covid-19 which sweeps away any doubts about the payment by the Revenue Agency of the sums provided for by the emergency decrees in the presence of tax bills borne by the beneficiary.

The text of the Decree Law of 9 December 2021, available in draft version, clarifies that thedisbursement of Covid aid is not bound by the provisions of article 48-bis of the decree of the President of the Republic of 29 September 1973, n. 602.

Therefore, the rules from June 30, 2019 require public administrations and companies with predominantly public participation to check before carrying out the payment of an amount exceeding 5,000 euros any related defaults “The payment obligation deriving from the notification of one or more payment orders for a total amount equal to at least this amount”.

The general provisions up to the last one are confirmed August 31, 2021. Lastly, in fact, the Support Decree bis set the expiry date of the suspension of the provisions of art. 48 bis of Presidential Decree 602/1973 on standby since the beginning of the pandemic, and therefore from 21 February 2020 for taxpayers in the first red zone and from 8 March 2020 for all others.

Non-repayable contributions, green light to payment: tax bills are not an obstacle

In other words, in the presence of the required requirements the non-repayable contributions provided for by the various emergency decrees they belong to everyone.

Tax debts do not hinder access to aid: even those who are not up to date with the payments due following the notification of tax bills can apply for and obtain support.

It is a important clarification also in light of the latest rounds of upcoming refreshments. In the month of December, three different formulas of non-repayable contributions can still be requested. Would-be beneficiaries who have tax debts can proceed without doubts about the possibility of using them.

Expiration Request 13 December Non-repayable grants for individuals with revenues ranging from 10 to 15 million euros December 21 Non-repayable grants for closed activities December 28 Final balance – non-repayable equalization contributions

The payment by the Revenue Agency, therefore, will be made taking into account the clarifications provided.

But not only: if it is one rule of authentic interpretation to be applied without time limits to Covid aid disbursement mechanism, the rule should also apply to all payments not made by the Revenue Agency for checks on beneficiaries.