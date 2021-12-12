Non-repayable contributions Third Sector, application and extension

Given the numerous requests for clarification and some technical complications, the Ministry of Labour has the application deadline has been extended for the non-repayable contributions intended for Third sector (join TheWam community and receive all the news on WhatsApp, Telegram and Facebook).

Today’s deadline has been moved to Monday, 13 December.

In this article we will explain how much are the contributions non-repayable, to whom they belong And as you apply to get them.

Non-repayable contributions Third Sector, requirements

During 2020 there have been numerous interventions government in support of businesses, but also of entities active in the social sector.

Anyone who belongs to the Third Sector and has ceased or reduced the activity due to the coronavirus emergency, he has the right to receive non-repayable contributions, as long as he sends a correctly formulated request in time.

More specifically, the non-repayable contributions from the Third Sector are due to:

Voluntary organizations registered in the regional registers and of the autonomous provinces;

and of the autonomous provinces; Social promotion associations registered in the national, regional and autonomous provinces registers;

registered in the national, regional and autonomous provinces registers; non-profit organizations of social utility (ONLUS).

Read all the news on Invalidity and Law 104 on Telegram. Receive the latest updates on bonuses, work and personal finance on your mobile every day: join the WhatsApp group, the Telegram group and the Facebook group. Write all your questions on Instagram. Watch the free video guides on bonuses on the Youtube channel.

Non-repayable contributions Third Sector, application

The application must be made online on the dedicated platform. We remember that it can be done one application for each institution.

We point out that the subjects registered in the national register of social promotion associations also submit applications by name and on behalf of their branches in the area.

If you encounter technical problems, fill in this questionnaire by selecting «Refreshments for Third Sector Entities 2021“.

Non-repayable contributions Third Sector, the amount

The division will be made clearly considering the money available and the number of applications received. The available funds amount to 210 million euros.

To entities that can demonstrate financial statements over 100 thousand euros, the contribution will be increased by 30 percent.

The maximum amount payable is in any case 5,000 euros for each institution.