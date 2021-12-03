non-repayable contributions to obstacles in the event of a fee reduction in 2020

Rent bonus: L’Revenue Agency is less generous with i beneficiaries which have reduced the rent already during 2020.

For the calculation of the grant the original amounts, but those already revised downwards, and consequently you are entitled to smaller sums of those that would be due in the event of reduction in the course of 2021.

This is the report that comes from one reader but which concerns various taxpayers: since last July the errors in the system remain uncorrected.

It is a paradox if you think that the measure, provided for byarticle 9 quater of the Refreshments Decree, is titled Fund for the sustainability of the payment of rents for residential real estate units.

Those who have made the payment to its tenants for a longer time.

To identify the obstacles of the rental bonus system developed by the Revenue Agency, it is necessary analyze the calculation method of the benefit and the steps to follow to submit request access to the non-repayable contribution for the reduction of the rent.

The value of the rental bonus 2021 is commensurate withtotal amount of the reductions in rents for residential properties relating to the monthly salaries of the year 2021, granted or to be granted to the tenant and communicated or to be communicated to the Revenue Agency by 31 December 2021.

It can reach a maximum of 1,200 euros and is equal to 50 per cent of the total amount of the renegotiations.

Therefore, among the data to indicate in the application the amount of the annual fee it is essential to determine the amount to which you are entitled.

Once the lease is selected, however, the system precompile the part relating to “Data of the registered lease” without leaving the taxpayer the possibility to intervene with a change.

The result? The value of the fee which was perceived in the 2020. And in the event of a reduction already in 2020, due to the pandemic, the benefit it is not calculated on the original sum but already on a small amount.

In other words, it takes into consideration a fact that is not the real one, it is no coincidence that the term of comparison for the calculation of benefits, also for non-repayable contributions for VAT numbers, is always 2019.

Rent bonus: non-repayable contributions for the reduction of the rent between certain errors and missed solutions

The instructions for applying were approved with provision no. 180139 of 6 July 2021. And the expiration for the submission of the application it was first set for 6 September and then extended to 6 October 2021.

As a reader points out to drafting of Tax information, there are several would-be beneficiaries of the rental bonus who found themselves with a incorrect calculation basis it is impossible to modify and the reports sent to theRevenue Agency since last summer.

From the start, officials admitted the system error. And when the extension for sending applications it seemed like it was taking time for unlock the possibility to fill in the data useful to establish the due value of the grant for the reduction of the rent.





There deadline of 6 October has arrived but nothing new came for taxpayers who reduced the rent in the course of 2020.

Everything is ready fordisbursement of the benefit starting from 2022: based on the requests received, the Revenue Agency has established that the resources available they are sufficient to satisfy the requests.

But the non-repayable contribution provided in some cases is still in mini version.

How to assert your reasons? For those who do not give up, the Revenue Agency offers different solutions:

“It is necessary to present a special application in self-defense […]. Together with the application form for the grant in question, duly completed and signed, it is necessary to enclose the application in self-protection, in which they must be highlighted and documented (attaching the renegotiations of the fee already carried out or still to be carried out and the other documents in its possession useful for the definition of the practice) all the useful elements necessary for the correct determination of the contribution due and consequently to the payment of the difference “.

This is the answer that comes the October 20 by an official. While at the end of November another colleague recommended send the application in self-defense alone after having received the grant, always as long as you don’t get a measure to put an end to the affair.

In short, the error exists and is recognized, but there solution no one knows when it will arrive.