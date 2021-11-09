Application for a non-repayable grant for startups, we start on November 9, 2021.

And the measure published byRevenue Agency on the same starting date of the forwarding phase of the requests to supply the instructions and the form to use. There will be a month to submit, and the deadline is December 9, 2021.

The start of the operational phase of access to the non-repayable fund for startups follows the publication of implementing decree of the Ministry of Economy in the Official Gazette of 5 November 2021, containing the rules for the contribution recognized by article 1-ter of the Sostegni decree no. 41/2021.

To be entitled to the contribution of 1,000 euros are the owners of VAT number activated in 2018 but they have started the activity only in 2019, excluded from the previous aid of the Sostegni decree due to the lack of the requirement of the decrease in turnover.

Non-repayable fund application for startups, we start on November 9, 2021: the instructions of the Revenue

The provision of November 9, 2021 provides for the start of the presentation phase of the requests relating to non-repayable fund for startups, recognized to VAT numbers activated in 2018 but with activities started only in 2019, based on the results of the business register held at the Chamber of Commerce.

From 9 November until the deadline of 9 December 2021 holders of a VAT number in possession of the required requisites will be able to send online application to the Revenue Agency, using the form and the branch instructions.

It will be through a special section in the portal “Invoices and Fees” that it will be possible to proceed with the electronic submission.

The transmission can be carried out directly by the VAT number holder or by an intermediary delegated to the service of the “Tax drawer” of the Revenue Agency or in the service of “Consultation and acquisition of electronic invoices or their IT duplicates” of the portal “Invoices and Fees”.

Startup lost fund application starting November 9, 2021: the requirements

THE requirements required for access to the non-repayable fund of € 1,000 are the following:

the amount of revenues and remuneration achieved in the second tax period preceding the one in progress on 23 March 2021 (for subjects with fiscal year coinciding with the calendar year, the 2019 tax period) must not exceed the amount of 10,000,000 euros ;

; the average monthly amount of turnover and fees of the year 2020 it must not be less than at least 30 per cent compared to the average monthly amount of turnover and fees for the year 2019, and therefore it was not possible to benefit from the grant provided for by art. 1 of the decree n. 41/2021.

As regards the condition relating toactivation of the VAT number in 2018 and tostart of business in 2019, the provision of the Revenue Agency specifies that the verification will be carried out by means of a service made available by Unioncamere on the basis of the IT cooperation agreement signed with the Revenue Agency.

The non-repayable grant is not due:

if the activity is discontinued on 23 March 2021;

to public bodies;

to financial intermediaries and holding companies.

Startup non-repayable fund application, full amount of 1,000 euros within the limit of 20 million

The contribution recognized to startups will be equal to 1,000 euros, however, taking into account the spending limit set by the Sostegni decree, amounting to 20 million euros.

Once the deadline of December 6, 2021 for the submission of applications, theRevenue Agency will determine the total amount of the contributions requested with the instances that have passed the checks and, taking into account the spending limit, defines the percentage of allotment, comparing the limit of 20 million euros to the total amount of the contributions requested with the validly presented applications.

If the total amount of contributions requested is lower than the spending limit, the allotment percentage will be 100 percent.

For the purposes of payment instead, the two options remain confirmed: it will be possible to choose the credit to the current account identified by the IBAN indicated in the application, registered with the tax code of the person who requested the contribution or the recognition of a tax credit to be used in compensation.

For further details, please refer to the provision of the Revenue Agency.