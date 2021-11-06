Non-repayable grant, lands in Official Gazette of November 5, 2021 the decree of the Ministry of Economy and Finance with the rules for startup.

The non-repayable grant up to 1,000 euros, introduced during the conversion of the Sostegni decree no. 41/2021, is aimed at VAT numbers activated in 2018 that have economic activity started in 2019, previously excluded from the audience of beneficiaries of economic aid.

You will have to wait for the measure ofRevenue Agency for the start of the presentation phase of the requests. Available are a total of 20 million euros and if the requests exceed the maximum spending limit, the amount due will be re-proportioned.

Non-repayable grant, the MEF decree for startups arrives in the Gazzetta

Signed on September 10th, the MEF decree on the non-repayable grant for VAT numbers opened in 2018 but with activities started in 2019, it was published in the Official Gazette of 5 November 2021.

A passage that allows thestart of the operational phase, for the implementation of which the ball passes into the hands of the Revenue Agency.

Within 60 days, and therefore at the latest by the first days of January 2022, the provision relating to the procedures for sending the application for access to the non-repayable fund for startups, data to be entered and deadline to be respected.

These are the aspects specified in the ministerial decree relating to non-repayable grant for startups, introduced during the conversion of the Sostegni decree no. 41/2021.

According to the provisions of article 1-ter, it will be equal to one maximum of 1,000 euros L’amount due.

The holders of a VAT number activated in 2018 but whose economic activity began in 2019, according to the results of the register of companies held at the Chamber of Commerce, may apply, provided that the total revenues or relative remuneration as of 2019 is not more than 10 million euros.

Non-repayable grant for start-ups – MEF decree of 10 September 2021 Download the text of the decree of the Ministry of Economy and Finance published in the Official Gazette of 5 November 2021

Application for lost fund startup, rules for applying within 60 days

To obtain the grant, the holders of “startup” VAT number will have to submit apply to the Revenue Agency.

A specific provision will be issued within 60 days from the date of publication of the MEF decree, which will govern the methods of sending the application, the information content, terms of presentation and any other element necessary for the recognition of the amount.

The Revenue Agency will also have to monitor compliance with the maximum spending limit of 20 million euros.

As specified by the text of the ministerial decree, in the event that the contributions resulting from the accepted applications exceed the maximum amount of expenditure, the amount recognized to each holder of VAT numbers will be proportionally reduced, according to the same rules envisaged for the sanitation bonus and for the non-repayable contribution for rents, which remained at 100 percent taking into account the failure to exceed the allocated limit.