Non-repayable grants: attention to controls – Fiscal Focus

As part of the control activity, the Revenue Agency and the Guardia di Finanza are proceeding to analyze the position of taxpayers with a high tax risk and, in particular, those who engage in fraud phenomena, also through the use of undue tax credits and other concessions, such as, for example, those provided for precisely to deal with the negative consequences connected to the epidemiological emergency from Covid-19 (for example, non-repayable contributions, refreshments, etc.).

With regard to the latter aspect, with circular letter no. 4 / E of 7 May 2021, entitled “Operational guidelines and guidelines on preventing and combating tax evasion, as well as on activities relating to tax litigation, consultancy and services for taxpayers”, the Financial Administration specified that the control activities of the Offices will focus a lot on the recovery of non-repayable grants unduly used.

In the first phase, the Agency carried out a formal check when the taxpayer presented the relative request to receive the contribution.

Now, however, both the Revenue Agency and the Guardia di Finanza will proceed to carry out substantial checks, based on the data reported in the declarations, “checking” the electronic invoices and payments, in order to verify compliance with the conditions of access to the granting of contributions.

And then, it seems appropriate to summarize the sanctioning system provided for by the legislation, remembering that it is possible to remedy the undue perception of subsidies through the institution of industrious repentance.

The sanctions – With regard to control, both article 25 of Legislative Decree no. 34/2020 and article 1 of Legislative Decree no. 41/2021, refer to articles 31 and following of Presidential Decree no. 600/1973, which governs the assessment for income tax purposes.

The procedure for the recovery of the contribution in whole or in part not due, on the other hand, is that provided for by the provisions of article 1, paragraphs 421 to 423, of law no. 311.

The recovery deed must be notified, under penalty of forfeiture, by 31 December of the eighth year following that of its use, as provided for by art. 27, paragraph 16, of Legislative Decree 29 November 2008, n. 185 and, therefore, by 31 December 2028 or 2029.

Further reference is made, insofar as they are compatible and concurrently with the ordinary analytical verification procedures, to the provisions referred to in article 28 of Legislative Decree no. 78.

Paragraph 2 of this article allows, in fact, to attribute the carrying out of the control and assessment activities that can be carried out with automated methods to specific divisions of the Revenue Agency, with competence over all or part of the national territory, identified with the regulation of administration of the Revenue Agency referred to in article 71, of Legislative Decree no. 300.

The sanctions that can be imposed, in the event of recovery, range from one hundred to two hundred percent of the contribution in whole or in part not due, given the reference to the sanctioning measure provided for by article 13, paragraph 5, of Legislative Decree no. 471 of 1997. The possibility of a facilitated definition is not allowed for this sanction.

For the calculation of the interest due, Article 20 of Presidential Decree no. 602/1973, currently 4 percent.

For disputes relating to the recovery deed, the provisions on tax litigation provided for by Legislative Decree no. 546/1992, being the recovery of a facility based on tax data.

If, following the disbursement of the contribution, the business or self-employed activity ceases or the companies and other recipient bodies cease the activity, the signatory of the application sent electronically to the Revenue Agency, is required to keep all the supporting elements of the contribution due and to show them upon request to the investigating bodies of the Financial Administration. In these cases, any recovery deed is issued to the person signing the application.

From the criminal point of view, for the undue receipt of the contribution, article 316-ter of the criminal code is applied in the matter of undue receipt of disbursements to the detriment of the State, with which it is established that:

“Unless the fact constitutes the offense provided for by article 640-bis, whoever, by using or presenting false declarations or documents certifying things that are not true, or by omitting due information, unduly obtains, for himself o for others, grants, loans, soft loans or other disbursements of the same type, however denominated, granted or disbursed by the State, by other public bodies or by the European Communities, will be punished with imprisonment from six months to three years. The penalty is imprisonment from one to four years if the offense is committed by a public official or a person in charge of a public service with abuse of his or her quality or powers. The penalty is imprisonment from six months to four years if the act offends the financial interests of the European Union and the damage or profit exceeds 100,000 euros.

When the unduly received sum is equal to or less than 3,999.96 euros, only the administrative sanction of paying a sum of money from 5,164 euros to 25,822 euros is applied. In any case, this sanction cannot exceed three times the benefit obtained “.

It should be noted that, in the event of disbursement of the contribution, article 322-ter of the criminal code relating to confiscation applies.

Remedies– The subject who has received the contribution in whole or in part not due, even following a request for renunciation, can spontaneously regularize the undue perception, returning the contribution, the interest and the penalties by applying the discipline of the active amendment referred to in ‘article 13 of Legislative Decree n. 472/1997.

The penalties do not apply if a waiver has been submitted before the contribution has been credited to the bank or postal current account.

Also, as foreseen by the circular of the Revenue Agency n. 22 / E of 21 July 2020, par. 5.3 and 5.4, the sanctions do not apply in the event that the waiver presented bears a registration date prior to that of accreditation of the contribution. Furthermore, sanctions are not due in the event that the taxpayer proves that the moment in which he detected the error is prior to receipt of the receipt of acceptance of the application.

In any case, the person who received the contribution not due must promptly repay the contribution and the related interest.