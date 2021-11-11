Non-repayable grants up to € 1,000 for start-up at the start

The Revenue Agency has defined the rules for benefiting from the funds. Available are a total of 20 million euros; should the requests exceed the maximum spending limit, the amount due will be re-proportioned.

The contribution up to one thousand euros for VAT numbers opened in 2018 and which started activity in 2019. There is one month to submit the application: the window that opened on November 9th in fact, it will close on 9 December 2021.

Non-repayable contributions up to € 1,000, to whom they are entitled

The contribution is due in particular to companies which, despite not having registered a decrease in turnover of at least 30 per cent compared to 2019 in 2020, are in possession of the other requirements indicated by the Sostegni decree (number 41/2021), including the limit of revenues not exceeding 10 million euros.

The contribution is due to:

subjects who are holders of business income resident or established in the territory of the State;

who have activated their VAT number during the year 2018;

whose economic activity began effectively in 2019;

based on the results of the register of companies held at the Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Crafts and Agriculture and which are in possession of the other requisites provided for by the aforementioned art. 1-ter;

that is, Article 1-ter states “who are NOT entitled to the contribution referred to in Article 1 of Legislative Decree 41 as the average monthly amount of turnover and fees for the year 2020 is NOT at least 30 percent lower than the average monthly amount of turnover and fees of the year 2019, provided that the other requirements and conditions set out in the aforementioned article 1 ″ are met.

Persons whose VAT number is not active on 23 March 2021 cannot benefit from the contribution, while they remain excluded from the facility gli public bodies, financial intermediaries and holding companies.

Non-repayable contributions, how to receive credit

The contribution is foreseen in the maximum size of one thousand euros, the value will depend on the ratio between the overall spending limit established by law and the total amount of contributions relating to the applications accepted.

The applicant can choose whether to obtain the total value of the contribution as credit to the bank or postal current account in his name or, alternatively, as tax credit to be used in compensation through the F24 model.

Non-repayable contributions, how to apply

The application is prepared electronically exclusively through the web service available in the reserved area of ​​the portal Invoices and fees of the website of the Revenue Agency. There is time to send, which can also be done through an intermediary until December 9, 2021.