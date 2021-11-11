Business

Non-repayable grants up to € 1,000 for start-up at the start

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman13 hours ago
0 25 3 minutes read

The contribution up to one thousand euros for VAT numbers opened in 2018 and which started activity in 2019. There is one month to submit the application: the window that opened on November 9th in fact, it will close on 9 December 2021.

The Revenue Agency has defined the rules for benefiting from the funds. Available are a total of 20 million euros; should the requests exceed the maximum spending limit, the amount due will be re-proportioned.

Register at QuiFinanza to continue reading this content

It only takes a few clicks (and it’s totally free)

Already have a profile? Register at QuiFinanza to continue reading this content Log in

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman13 hours ago
0 25 3 minutes read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Shy bags. In Milan Ferragamo down after the accounts. Good auction Bot with rates on new lows-i

1 day ago

“The commitment has been maintained, the Cup and sampling center inaugurated”

3 days ago

The enigma of ancient Chinese poetry tweeted by Elon Musk

1 week ago

The scam with Squid Game, the authors of the cryptocurrency inspired by the series have escaped with the takings

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button