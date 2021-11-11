Business
Non-repayable grants up to € 1,000 for start-up at the start
The contribution up to one thousand euros for VAT numbers opened in 2018 and which started activity in 2019. There is one month to submit the application: the window that opened on November 9th in fact, it will close on 9 December 2021.
The Revenue Agency has defined the rules for benefiting from the funds. Available are a total of 20 million euros; should the requests exceed the maximum spending limit, the amount due will be re-proportioned.