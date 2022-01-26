Non self-sufficiency, home assistance collapses under Covid and families are left alone: ​​”After two years we are still without staff”





With the wave prevalence Omicron the increase in infections has made the situation of women even more dramatic families which include a person with severe disability because, consequently, the criticalities regarding theIntegrated home care (Adi). In Milan, but not only, there are no health workers And socio-educational to guarantee the care therapies to very fragile people. It is about essential services by subjects not self-sufficient who need it for live with dignity. A difficult condition already experienced and reported last June and throughout 2020. “We are experiencing a very difficult situation. As parents we are obliged to take care of our children to take the place of nurses or social and health workers (obs) ”. To report it to ilfattoquotidiano.it is Fortunato Nicoletti, vice president of the volunteer organization Nobody is excluded, father of a girl with a very rare genetic disease.

Integrated home care is added to municipal services which are not provided directly by the public and is provided on a Individual care plan (Pai) for people in situations of high fragility, such as inability to walk, non-portability at outpatient health facilities locals, housing conditions that guarantee the practicability of home care. The Adi was included in the Essential levels of assistance (Lea) in 2001. They are planned four levels assistance in relation to the client’s need and the level of intensity, complexity and duration of the intervention.

Care plans halved due to staff shortages – With the increase in infections they become positive and many health workers committed to this service are also in quarantine. And so the hours of home care for the severely disabled have been reduced. For example, it happened that some families, at the time of renewal, have seen each other change the Pai with half hours, because the supplying bodies (almost all private contractors) are no longer able to guarantee services. Often it is about cooperatives whose staff with the pandemic have in many cases decided to go to work elsewhere because they are better paid or because they are looking for better working conditions.

“It also fails to take charge of new babies with severe disabilities, they have not been taken care of in Milan for about 2 years due to lack of adequate staff ”, says Nicoletti. The system would work like this: the hospital reports to the ATS the person with severe disabilities, trains the caregiver and sends the patient home to protected resignation. The accredited body then sends thenurse / oss at home. However, the families contacted report, there is no continuity of care and relief to the caregiver.

“The Adi crisis exploded with the pandemic but it started earlier” – As reported by “No one is excluded“For over a year to competent regional bodies, but also to government bodies the Adi service which already suffered from major critical issues before the pandemic emergency, it went into crisis with it for various reasons. “The Lombard system provides that the Adi is supplied with the system of private-accredited, this means that in periods of systemic crisis for example due to a health emergency, the health personnel used by the institutions (who are not contracted), can choose at any time not to carry out this task anymore without being obliged to stay ”, says Nicoletti.

But not only. The funds for the ADI are very few in relation to the need and this is linked to the previous point as operators are often attracted to higher remuneration to those perceived through the managing bodies and therefore migrate to as soon as possible hospitals, residences or even the private profession. Finally, “a different level of disbursement has never been thought of with respect to the serious / very serious one care complexity, remaining anchored to a prepackaged service that it could be suitable for everyone “. For Nicoletti “these major structural criticalities, combined with the emergencies of the last two years, are gradually leading to the collapse of both home and school care, leaving families more and more often to manage very heavy welfare burdens, but also to have to give up work as well as forgetting forever about relationships and sociability“.

“Before we had a nurse 2-3 times a week, now once a month” – Valentina Viti is the mother of a boy with a genetic syndrome and with multisensory disability, has been living in a wheelchair and with a tracheostomy since 2020. “Since there were no qualified nurses as parents, we became nurses. If I had had hours at home I would have used them for managing my son in school, where he is without nursing assistance and therefore I have to go there every day ”, he says. “From the end of 2020 a nurse went home 2-3 times a week, if all goes well now she goes once a month. For three years I have given up my previous job to follow my son. We are forced to stay at home with him to assist him, the temporary solution is to share the time to be with him with my husband but it is not the right way to manage my son “.

The hours of Physiotherapy, despite the fact that the neurologist has drawn up a plan that includes physiotherapy 5 times a week. “The health personnel we need are not there because many have moved to make vaccines, earning more than assisting the frail. I called 5 organizations in the Porta Romana area – Bocconi – says Valentina – but no one made me available qualified personnel. I also sent an email to the Lombardy Region and received no reply. We are abandoned ”.

A clear cut in assistance is denounced by Paola Albornoz, mother of a 7-year-old girl, with a disease in a chronic state and with 100% motor disability. She is enrolled in the second grade, which she attends with a reduced hours because of his condition. It has no autonomy. “In 2015 a nurse came home twice a day, over the years the assistance has been reduced to an intolerable situation”.

The daughter would be entitled to health care coverage of 7 days a week, but often the nurse is absent for whole days. She needs it to disinfect and put the bandages on the skin necessary for her very serious pathology. “It needs daily interventions which unfortunately no longer exist, we are desperate. The nurse comes 1 hour and a half in the morning and that’s it ”, says the mother. “We parents have to do the medications left over in the afternoon. They almost never come on weekends “. This is a delicate job that should be done by two nurses. Paola concludes by saying that “I see worsen the clinical situation of my daughter due to a disservice and this is a terrible thing for a mother. They penalize a child who is already in a very critical situation ”.