Non-stop market – Indiscretions, negotiations and background on December 24th

INTER-BROZOVIC, TIME FOR RENEWAL DECISIONS. BETWEEN JUVE AND DYBALA IS FROST ON THE RENEWAL. AC MILAN-KESSIE, THE GOODBYE SEEMS DISCOUNTED. BOGA TOWARDS ATALANTA AND MIRANCHUK IN THE DIRECTION OF GENOA FROM SHEVCHENKO. ROME ONE STEP FROM GRILLITSCH, LAZIO ON VAN AANHOLT DEL GALATASARAY. SPICE: THIAGO MOTTA STAYS IN THE BALANCE. LANNA NEW PRESIDENT OF SAMPDORIA?

The coach speaks at Inter Simone Inzaghi asking Marcelo Brozovic to make a decision on renewal. The distance remains, however, between 5.5 offered and 7 requested. Meanwhile, the club has as its priority the search for a left winger: the names are those of Lucas Digne which is also liked by Napoli and di Mohamed Fares which, however, has several suitors in Serie A. Meanwhile, for the attack, in view of the summer, there is Andrea Belotti of Turin to which he could go in exchange Andrea Pinamonti now at Empoli. For the present, meanwhile, the grenades probe Krzysztof Piatek of the Herta Berlin. Talk too Milan Skriniar: “we are not negotiating the renewal but here I am fine”. The hypothesis remains hot Nahitan Nandez leaving Cagliari: an exchange of loans with the young man can take place Martin Satriano. Curiosity: second Republic, the Nerazzurri would have said no to Juventus to a request for Matias Vecino.

At Juventus the frost returns to the renewal of Paulo Dybala: the agreement has not been ratified and could even slip to the post winter market. A risk because it could then be registered by another club. In the meantime, for the present the bianconeri want to give a tip to Massimiliano Allegri. For Anthony Martial Sevilla seems clearly ahead, Mauricio Pochettino blinds Mauro Icardi and says no to the exchange with Arthur (offered to Arsenal, the response of the Gunners to the loan is expected), also nothing for Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang Arsenal. Thus the prices of Gianluca Scamacca of Sassuolo. Which could shortly reopen discussions with Atalanta to try to close Jeremie Boga from Gian Piero Gasperini. This would free Alexei Miranchuk destination Genoa: it would be, for 15 million including bonuses, the first acquisition for Andriy Shevchenko and for his 4-3-3. Two center forwards in the sights with Felipe Caicedo output: John Strand Larsen of Groningen e Johan Siebatcheu by the Young Boys.

AC Milan chapter: Stefano Pioli wait for a central defender, the dream is Sven Botman of Lille but Newcastle are also strong on the Dutch. Meanwhile on Franck Kessie is increasingly international auction between PSG, Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester United. For the attack, the prices of Randal Kolo Muani del Nantes, an early return of Mattia Caldara from Venice for the defense and of Yacine Adli from Bordeaux in midfield. Case Francesco Acerbi for Lazio: harshly attacked by a press release from the ultras, the club squared off and decided to line up all compact on its side. Meanwhile, the market can arrive on the left Patrick van Aanholt from Galatasaray, possibly exchanged with Vedat Muriqi. Ahead of that point would be forcing for Kevin Lasagna of Hellas Verona. The signature on the renewal of Maurizio Sarri he will be there after Christmas: Claudio Lotito is waiting for him in Cortina. The Naples look for a central defender: like Federico Gatti but Frosinone values ​​it 10 million euros. Meanwhile, stalemate on the renewal of Lorenzo Insigne: 7 million a year monster offer from Toronto FC.

Fiorentina embraced Jonathan Ikoné and look for a deputy Dusan Vlahovic: the names are now those of Felipe Caicedo of Genoa and of Mbala Nzola of La Spezia. Speaking of the Ligurians: the 28th summit between Thiago Motta and the club to decide the future: it is not safe despite the victory against Napoli and the positive mini cycle, the alternative is Marco Giampaolo. On Monday decisive board for Sampdoria, hypothesis Marco Lanna as president: the former Sampdoria has already given his ok. Mattia Viti Zenit likes Empoli but at the moment they are exploratory polls. Roma approaches Florian Grillitsch of Hoffenheim in January while surprisingly the Nigerian Football Association explains that it has already contacted and talked to José Mourinho for the role of technical commissioner. Cagliari is close to Edoardo Goldaniga del Sassuolo (closes when it arrives Ruan from Brazil in neroverde), can also start in front Keita Baldé Diao. On Diego Godin there is Betis Sevilla.

In England, a rupture between Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Arsenal, Tottenham continues to follow Ousmane Dembele but the Frenchman approaches the renewal with Barcelona. Meanwhile, the Catalans are looking for team a Philippe Coutinho and the Gunners are a possible destination. At home Liverpool, waiting for a striker, can leave Nathaniel Phillips. Newcastle are looking for reinforcements: they like them Dele Alli of Tottenham, Kieran Trippier of Atletico Madrid and in attack there was the surprise. The Nigerian can return from Saudi Arabia Odion Ighalo from Al Shabab. In Spain he is approaching renewal with Real Madrid Luka Modric while Carlio Ancelotti does not ask for reinforcements. In the meantime, Lille is looking for the heir of Jonathan Ikoné who ended up at Fiorentina but Nantes shoots very high with 20 million requested for Ludovic Blas.