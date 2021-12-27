Non-stop market – Indiscretions, negotiations and background on December 26th

BOGA EXPECTED IN BERGAMO FOR VISITS. ROME, NEAR THE MAITLAND-NILES AND REYNOLDS SHOT COULD GO TO THE BRUGES. SPEZIA, DECISIVE HOURS FOR THE ARRIVAL OF GIAMPAOLO. JULIAN ALVAREZ ANNOUNCES: “BAYERN MONACO OFFER”. VLAHOVIC’S REQUESTS SCARE ENGLISH CLUBS. AC MILAN, CHRISTENSEN TO REPLACE KJAER? KUMBULLA OR CASALE FOR NAPLES. FIORENTINA AND TURIN ON PINAMONTI, JUVE WANTS TO RENEW BERNARDESCHI. EMPOLI, GOAL ANDREA CONTI

The final agreement was found between Sassuolo and Atalanta for the transfer of Jeremie Boga in the Nerazzurri and the player is expected in Bergamo: in the next few hours he will carry out medical examinations before signing his contract with the Orobics.

The Roma market that would be close to closing for begins to move Ainsley Maitland-Niles, full-fledged Arsenal winger capable of occupying both the role of fifth and that of attacking winger. The Englishman would arrive in Rome with the formula of the loan with the right of redemption. On the sales front, it is possible that of Bryan Reynolds to Bruges.

The success against Napoli may not be enough for Thiago Motta to stay on the bench of La Spezia. The sporting director of the Ligurian club, Roberto Pecini, is arguing with Marco Giampaolo, who in the next few hours will have to decide whether to accept or not, with Spezia waiting for a response from the coach.

In recent weeks there has been repeated talk of Juventus, Milan, Inter and Fiorentina’s interest in the River Plate striker, Julian Alvarez, which however revealed, a Express.de, to have received an offer from another club. The Argentine center forward said: “I know, I have an offer from Bayern Munich.”

Dusan Vlahovic is a market target of many clubs, including Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal, but the player’s request, from € 12 million per season, is making Premier League clubs think a lot, and they will almost certainly not bid in the January market.

Contract renewal with Chelsea stalled for Andreas Christensen. The Danish central defender seemed one step away from reaching an agreement for an extension with the English club, which, however, is still slow in coming. Dynamics that could also favor Milan, looking for a defender after Kjaer’s injury.

Napoli will have to return to the market in January to give Spalletti a central defense. The departure of Kostas Manolas it left an important hole in the Campania squad and Giuntoli would have set his sights on it for some time Marash Kumbulla of Rome, which, however, will hardly go away in the winter window unless the Giallorossi club fails to buy a replacement that is up to it. Napoli and Spalletti in particular also like it Nicolò Casale del Verona: the 1998 class is showing off this season and is valued at around 15 million by the Scala family.

Andrea Pinamonti he is having his best season with the Empoli shirt, and Fiorentina and Turin have set their sights on the Italian center forward in view of next season, when they will most likely say goodbye to Vlahovic and Belotti. The 1999 class could be a good investment for both of them and in the summer they are ready to attack the player.

Juventus does not want to lose Federico Bernardeschi and in January a meeting should be scheduled to talk about the renewal. The contractual basis should not differ much from the current one, including bonuses. The player also has the market in England and is followed by Barcelona.

Empoli thinks about the January market and has started the first contacts with Andrea Conti, leaving Milan. However, the Tuscan club will first have to think about accommodation for I recall Fiamozzi, in order to free up the place for the former Atalantino.

FERRAN TORRES LANDED IN BARCELONA. RUDIGER ONE STEP AWAY FROM REAL, GRAVILLON REDEEMED BY REIMS. PACO JEMEZ NEW COACH OF IBIZA. PSG, ONE HUNDRED MILLION FROM THE SALES, MANY PLAYERS AT THE START. PAULO SOUSA HAS AN AGREEMENT WITH FLAMENGO BUT IS IRON ARM WITH THE POLISH FOOTBALL FEDERAL. LO UNITED WIRTZ TIP

Ferran Torres landed in Barcelona, ​​ready to start the new adventure in Spain. The Mundo Deportivo, which explains how the City striker arrived early in Catalonia to undergo medical examinations, before signing his new contract with Barcelona and kicking off the new era in blaugrana.

Long in the radar of some Italian clubs, Antonio Rudiger is getting closer and closer to signing with Real Madrid. The German central, who will not renew with Chelsea, is close to an agreement with the Blancos and at the end of the transfer market he will sign the pre-agreement which will then make him a player of the Spaniards starting from 1 July 2022.

No Italy for Paco Jemez, the Spanish coach who after Luca Gotti’s dismissal in Udine had been among the options on the bench for the Friulians. With an official statement, in fact, Ibiza announced that it has reached an agreement with the former coach Rayo Vallecano, who thus leaves the Italian track after it had cooled down in recent days, with Udinese towards the confirmation of Gabriele Cioffi.

Andrew Gravillon he is no longer officially an Inter player. Last summer, at the time of his move to Reims, it was in fact established in the agreement that in the event of 17 appearances as a starter the obligation to redeem would be triggered and the condition was met before the break, in the match against Marseille.

The PSG he has to sell for about 100 million and already in January many could leave the Parisian club, which needs to lighten the squad made up of more than thirty players; already in the coming weeks the club will move out, with the aim of earning around one hundred million. The main candidates to leave are Rafinha Alcantara, which already has an agreement in principle with Real Sociedad, Sergio Rico (for which the club asks for five million), but also Thilo Kehrer and Diallo, closed in defense. In addition, the club would put on the market too Julian Draxler And Lavyn Kurzawa, already about to leave in the summer, in addition to Mauro Icardi, which is unlikely to continue its adventure under the Eiffel Tower.

Paulo Sousa is ready to become the new coach of Flamengo. The Portuguese coach is close to leaving Poland and is ready to leave Brazil, where he was chosen after a long casting by the club. The announcement is expected by the hour, then Sousa will begin the new adventure in Brazil. The only obstacle remains the resolution with the Polish Football Association, which does not appear to be intent on releasing its manager that easily.

Florian Wirtz he is one of the most promising young players in world football and Manchester United would like to take him to the Premier League. The obstacle, however, is represented by the evaluation made by Bayer Leverkusen, who holds the card of the attacking midfielder born in 2003. The Germans would in fact want about 70 million euros to let him go.