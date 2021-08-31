“None of these songs are joyful” – Corriere.it

from Andrea Laffranchi

The pop star releases the second album “Happier Than Ever”. The stories that the 19-year-old tells speak of psychological violence, manipulative boyfriends, loneliness, difficulties in managing fame

Pay attention to the title. “Happier Than Ever” (happier than ever) is what Billie Eilish has chosen for her second album which will be released on June 30th. “Virtually none of the songs on this record are joyful,” the pop star said in an interview with Rolling Stone. It is not a joke. The stories that the 19-year-old tells speak of psychological violence, manipulative boyfriends, loneliness, difficulties in managing a cumbersome popularity.

Getting Older opens the album, the soft and delicate voice that practically leans only to an obsessive synth. Billie takes us out of the comfort zone: she watches herself grow and sees the "trauma" and "abuse" she has suffered. "I've had experiences I've never talked about. I wouldn't tell them to anyone let alone the whole internet. They are embarrassing and for this reason many women and men, but especially women, do not talk about them. But at the same time it is important for a girl to know that it can happen to her, "he told al Los Angeles Times. It is paired with «Your Power», an acoustic ballad already released as a single, a relationship between a minor and an older boy. The most popular interpretation is that it mirrors the relationship between a 16-year-old Billie and rapper 7: AMP. Sick history as seen in the documentary The World's a Little Blurry, sublimated in the giant python that crushes it in the video clip of the song. She does not mention names and puts some distance to protect herself: "She talks about many different situations that we all live or that we have witnessed," she had posted on social media. "I Didn't Change My Number" has a dark trend and mulls over a finished story.

With the debut album “When we all fall asleep, where do we go? », Released two years ago, it was a record success: 55 billion streams, 80 million followers on Instagram, 7 Grammys won. Black hair with neon green locks and baggy dresses conquered those looking for an alternative model to the Lolitism of the last twenty years. She doesn’t want to feel accountable, she explains that body positivity it is only the possibility of being free. So here’s the blonde hair and the cover of Vogue Uk wearing only a corset that squeezes it. In “Not My Responsibility”, an act already used on the tour, clarifies: both those who criticize me and those who praise me for my appearance have never seen me under my clothes and my value as a person cannot depend on public perception. On the electronic highway travel base of “Over Heated”, however, there is a dig: “Aren’t these inanimate bitches tired of posing with those plastic bodies?”.

He swears he didn’t feel pressure while recording these 16 songs. It was worse when no one knew her and she herself doubted her own talent. Now, however, he has to deal with popularity and «Billie Bossa Nova» tropicals, revealing the tricks for moving and flirting in disguise. With “My future”, single released last year, the tension melts and there is optimism about the future underlined by a light funky. Even “Halley’s Comet” is for the evening with classic piano and soft eyes. “Oxytocin” is instead a fiery night with noises that make the neighbors think badly and therefore perhaps it is better to have the lovers sign a confidentiality agreement as imagined in “NDA”: these are the two songs that most reflect that fusion between pop, electronic and debut hip hop. The sound is still signed by the older brother Finneas. They started together in the bedroom, today there is a queue of stars who would like him as a producer, but he focuses on understatement. “It is his life, I only help him to articulate the experiences he tells.”