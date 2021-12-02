News

Nope, Jordan Peele’s horror is approaching with the end of filming



Jordan Peele acts as the narrator on the new incarnation of The Twilight Zone

After Get Out And Us – and the latest reissue of On the edge of realityJordan Peele has undoubtedly become a reference name and a sure guarantee for all fans of psychological and horror thriller. Who today can celebrate the end of the shooting of his new film, Nope.

Also Nope’s Keke Palmer in the Sing 2 short spin-off

The protagonist of the story will be again the Daniel Kaluuya seen in Get Out – Escape (and in the two Black Panther, such as W’Kabi, or Judas and the Black Messiah, on Prime Video), flanked by Keke Palmer (Hustlers), Steven Yeun (Minari), Barbie Ferreira (Euphoria), Brandon Perea (The OA) And Michael Wincott (The Raven).

Variety confirms the presence in the project of the photography director nominated for an Oscar Hoyte van Hoytema. Already alongside Christopher Nolan in Interstellar, Dunkirk, Tenet and in the next Oppenheimer, he should choose to shoot the film on KODAK film and in 65mm, in IMAX format.

Oppenheimer, Nolan calls Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon

Expected in the room for the next one July 22, 2022, Nope is party to an agreement with Universal (like the previous two). Who, however, has not yet wanted to reveal anything about the plot of the film.

