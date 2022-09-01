Nora Fatehi joins Beyoncé and Travis Scott in the list of the best music influencers in France!

Mumbai: Global artist Nora Fatehi joins Beyoncé and Travis Scott on the list of “Top Music Influencers on Instagram” in France. With the worldwide success of her recent single “Dirty Little Secret”, the international icon has cemented her position as one of the most influential and popular artists not only at home but also abroad. This feat makes her the first Bollywood star to join the ranks of the world’s most famous entertainers.

Game changer Nora Fatehi in the truest sense of the word, redefined the entertainment industry and has always represented cross cultures from all over the world. “Dirty Little Secret” is another effort of his that does just that, while reflecting his dynamic versatility and sensibility as an artist. Track; sung, produced and directed by Fatehi has become the anthem of the summer of 2022 around the world.

When France completed its list of top musical artists on Instagram, Nora Fatehi was ranked fourth behind only Beyoncé, who was ranked number one, and Travis Scott, who was just second.

This massive achievement comes as no surprise, especially since Nora has always been a standard bearer and favorite at every global milestone she has reached in her career. Apart from being the first Afro-Arab artist to surpass one billion views on YouTube, she is also the most-followed Afro-Arab celebrity in the world and one of the most-followed Bollywood artists in the world.