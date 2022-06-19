Nora Salinas came back to the altar in a secret wedding

What a surprise we got when we found out that the actress Nora Salinas, 46, has remarried, however, few details of the wedding are known. Through the program ‘Con Permiso’, the journalist Juan José Origel was the one who broke the news, in addition, revealing a couple of photographs of the ceremony.

“A very famous actress and very dear friend, so dear, so dear that she did not invite me to the wedding. Finally, my dear Noria Salinas, you got married,” said the presenter.

Without giving many details Pepillo Origel showed the image in the program, in said photograph the actress can be seen in a short-sleeved white dress and with her hair loose. While the gentleman, whose name is unknown until now, wore a gray suit.

“We received a photograph, look how beautiful she is with her new husband on the mere day of the wedding, look how beautiful she is and we didn’t even know,” she mentioned.

Finally, the entertainment journalist revealed that the actress’s mysterious heartthrob is a very famous and powerful hotelier from Baja California: “Apart from the fact that he looks like a great guy, he is a fairly powerful man from over there in Loreto, Baja California who is a hotelier very important,” he said.

He added: “According to this, they told me that Nora fell in love with him when he was recording the telenovela ‘Bien Amado’… There he met him, they liked each other, they continued to visit each other and now they are husband and wife. Cheers.”

Let us remember that Nora Salinas had already been married twice, first with businessman Miguel Borbolla in 2002; However, the couple did not last long together and in 2004 accusations of abuse and threats arose, for which they separated. During the time that the marriage lasted, the famous became the mother of a child.

After her failed marriage, the actress gave herself a second chance at love and in 2008 she arrived at the altar with Mauricio Becker, unfortunately things did not turn out well either and a few years later they divorced amid accusations of violence and substance abuse, In fact, in an exclusive interview for TVNotas, the actress assured that her life was at risk.