«Nord Stream 2, a mistake. Providing weapons to Kiev is a moral duty »- Corriere.it

Christoph Heusgen, at the helm of the Munich Conference since March: «The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was a mistake. Russia at the turn of the century is no more “

BERLIN – “There are some in Germany who still do not understand what Russia has become and still think that we should always be with Moscow for historical reasons, accepting the annexation of Crimea, intervention in Syria, and so on. But what Putin does around the world shows that the Russia we knew at the beginning of the century is no more“. Christoph Heusgen was Angela Merkel’s diplomatic advisor and one of the chancellor’s most trusted collaborators for 12 years, from 2005 to 2017. Ambassador to the United Nations until last summer, Heusgen will take over the leadership of the Munich Conference, the most important world forum on security, from March.

What is your assessment of Olaf Scholz’s visit to Washington? Did the chancellor pass the test?



“I think yes. You have to look at the big picture. While the United States appears weak after withdrawing from Afghanistan, politically polarized, self-centered, and Europe shows some degree of instability with a change of government in Germany and upcoming elections in France, Putin thought to test it. unity between Americans and Europeans. But I think he has received some interesting news: the US, the European Union and NATO are still a very united community of values. We have sent a strong message to Moscow. This was all the more clear in Washington after the talks between Scholz and Biden. Both said there would be massive reactions if Putin were to invade Ukraine ”.

Still, the question of whether Germany is a reliable partner continues to circulate in the US.



“This is totally exaggerated. After all, Germany is Ukraine’s strongest supporter in terms of economic aid and reform assistance. We have sent new troops to Lithuania, we participate in the patrol of the Baltic airspace, which the Russians regularly violate “

Scholz however carefully avoided mentioning the Nord Stream 2 by name.



«Nord Stream 2 was a mistake. Some Social Democratic leaders like Gerhard Schroeder and Sigmar Gabriel pushed in his favor. Now it is there. But even the new president of the SPD, Lars Klingbeil, has made it clear that everything is on the table when it comes to possible sanctions, including the gas pipeline ”.

One more reason to ask: why is it so difficult for Scholz to name the Nord Stream 2?



“I do not know. Perhaps you did not want to say something unwelcome to the party left, in the hope of not alienating it. But Scholz knows that if Biden says so clearly that Nord Stream 2 will be stopped in the event of an invasion, any company even remotely connected to the pipeline will be sanctioned. Of course, Scholz could have cited Nord Stream 2. But I insist that we have to look at the general picture and from this point of view, the outcome of the visit was good for both of us ».

Why are you in favor of supplying defensive weapons to Ukraine, which the German government is opposed to?



“I think 75 years after the war ends, we can’t always refer to our history. We must keep alive the memory of the Holocaust and the horrendous crimes committed in the name of Germany. But we cannot continue to say that for historical reasons we cannot send weapons to anyone, we cannot hide behind principles. First, we already do: we supply Israel with our best submarines and the Kurds in Iraq with anti-tank weapons against Isis. Second, precisely in Ukraine where Nazi Germany killed hundreds of thousands of people, I believe we have a moral obligation to send weapons to allow Ukrainians to defend themselves against a foreign invasion. Scholz and his green allies are against it, but the first voices within the coalition are already being heard calling for a reconsideration of this position ».

In 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea, Angela Merkel immediately took the all-out diplomatic initiative. Scholz, on the other hand, was cautious not to say absent. Is it just because he’s new to the job or is he held back by the contradictions of his “traffic light” coalition?



«It is a new coalition, a new government and it has yet to focus its action. In 2014, Merkel had already been chancellor for 9 years, she knew all the protagonists. Germany at this stage does not play the international role it played with Angela Merkel, but it is understandable ».

Should the US and Europe give Putin some security guarantees?



“No. Putin has everything he needs. Look, the last decision to enlarge NATO was taken in 2004. After that there was the decision of Bucharest, in 2008, when Germany and other countries vetoed the US proposal to launch a negotiation to let Ukraine and Georgia in NATO. Nothing has happened since. And Putin knows very well that there would be no unanimity to expand the Alliance in Kiev. But he uses the new Russian nationalism to enhance his downward domestic popularity. He is afraid that what happens in Ukraine, Georgia and Belarus could also happen in Russia. That is why he represses internal opponents, by having them killed, poisoned or sent to jail. I repeat, the enlargement of NATO to Ukraine is not on the agenda ”.

So how do you get out of this situation?



“By staying united, strong and sending clear messages. This is for a further wake up call for Europe to find unity of action within the transatlantic alliance. Under the leadership of France, Italy and Germany, the EU must become stronger, create a military force of rapid reaction, work together, speak with one voice. We must understand that Biden can be a parenthesis, that we could have a new Trump and for this we must take more responsibility. I’m afraid it won’t be easy. Germany is reluctant to lead, Italy risks returning to instability after Mario Draghi and France is weakening in Africa. Yet, we need it, the people must understand, we must push politics in the direction of a strong Europe. And this is the agenda I want to give to the Munich Security Conference ”.