Nord Stream 2, no more certification: from Germany a hard blow to the pipeline

Nord Stream 2, certification blocked: the German blow to Putin’s underwater gas pipeline

The German Federal Agency for networks suspends the procedure of certification of the controversial Nord Stream 2 submarine pipeline. In recent days, the German Ministry of Economy and Energy had underlined in a document sent to the competent Agency to authorize the start of operations of the Nord Stream 2, such as the authorization for the entry into operation of the gas pipeline, which connects Germany to Russia via the Baltic Sea, it would not jeopardize the security of gas supplies neither for the Federal Republic of Germany nor for the EU in general.

Speaking to the Financial Times, Jeremy Weir, the chief executive officer of It transfigures, one of the largest companies in the world that trades raw materials, has feared for Europe the risk of an energy blackout next winter, should low temperatures persist. This is because there is still insufficient natural gas in the region. “We don’t have enough gas at the moment and we’re not even storing for the winter,” he said. “So there is a real concern that if we have a cold winter, we could have blackouts in Europe.”

“Following a thorough examination of the documentation, the Bundesnetzagentur (ed, the Network Agency) concluded that it would be possible to certify a pipeline operator Nord Stream 2 only if that operator had been organized in a legal form under German law, “the agency said in a statement released earlier.

According to the Network Agency, the branch set up to manage the German part of the pipeline does not meet the conditions necessary for the recognition of an “independent transmission operator”. Until “the main assets and human resources have been transferred to the subsidiary” and this step has not been verified, the certification procedure is suspended.

The decision of the German energy regulator to suspend the certification procedure causes a sharp rise in the price of gas on the European market. As he writes the sun 24 hours, the December contract of the TTF, used by operators as a benchmark for the European market, jumped 11% to 88 euros / MWh immediately after the announcement. Furthermore, it is to support the prices Stop the production of a field in Norway for technical problems, which according to expectations will not be resolved before Friday.