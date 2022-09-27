Nord Stream operator warns of ‘unprecedented’ damage to its pipelines

The operator of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, which runs from Russia to Germany, said its pipeline system under the Baltic Sea suffered “unprecedented” damage in a single day, according to Reuters.

“The destruction that occurred on the same day simultaneously in three branches of the subsea pipelines of the Nord Stream system is unprecedented. It is not yet possible to estimate the restoration time of the gas transport infrastructure,” Nord Stream AG said, reported Reuters. .

In September, Russia indefinitely halted gas deliveries to Europe via Nord Stream 1 due to an oil leak at one of its compression stations.

The Swedish Maritime Authority told CNN on Tuesday that three leaks were identified in the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines near the Danish island of Bornholm.

The authority warned ships to keep a distance of about 8 kilometers (5 miles) from the leaks and issued a warning for planes to maintain a safe altitude of 1,000 meters (about 0.62 miles). A spokesman said the first report of a leak was made Monday afternoon, and two more leaks were identified overnight.

The spokesman said they had not investigated the cause of the leaks and had no information about any contact between Nord Stream and the maritime authority, noting that their responsibility was to warn ships of the leak.

On Monday, Nord Stream AG said it was investigating the reasons for a pressure drop in the pipeline. German authorities also reported a drop in pressure in Nord Stream 2, the gas pipeline between Russia and Germany that has been idled after the German government blocked its opening following the Ukraine war.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that they were “extremely worried” by the news. Asked if it could have been an act of sabotage, Peskov said: “At the moment, no possibility can be ruled out. There is a destruction of the pipeline, and what caused it – we cannot exclude any possibility before they appear.” the results of the investigation”.