Nordic countries wonder if they are next on Putin’s list

Trump historically siding with Putin and supporting Russia, not Ukraine 7:48

(CNN) — The full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russian President Vladimir Putin has done more for the unification of Western Europe than almost any other event since the end of World War II.

Nations that were neutral have provided weapons to the Ukrainians; governments that for years had defaulted on their NATO defense spending obligations have taken a dramatic turnaround; and countries that had deep economic ties with Russia have gone further in severing the tie than anyone seriously anticipated a little over a month ago.

Despite the horrors of Putin’s war, the West’s almost unprecedented unity on political and military action and sanctions has left many in Europe optimistic that the continent will come out of this better equipped to deal with threats to safety.

Nowhere is this more true than in the three Nordic nations that sit on the Scandinavian peninsula: Norway, Sweden, and Finland.

The fate of these three countries has been exacerbated by the Ukraine crisis due to their unique relationship with each other, with the rest of Europe and with Russia.

What could happen to Joe Biden if he steps on Russian territory? 0:52

Both Norway and Finland share land borders with Russia, although Norway’s is significantly smaller, at less than 200 kilometres, compared to Finland’s almost 1,300 kilometres. Norway, the westernmost of the three, is a member of NATO but not the European Union, while Finland and Sweden are in the EU but not NATO.

All three have historically supported a non-confrontational approach with Russia since the breakup of the Soviet Union due to their proximity. In addition, all three are also members of the EU Schengen area, which means that you can travel without borders between the three countries.

It is these last two facts that have played a major role in the great rethinking of European security in the last three weeks: How can you have a non-confrontational policy while at the same time sharing an open landmass with Russia?

A senior European defense official told CNN that “if Putin is successful in Ukraine, then we are already asking ourselves who is next.” They added that, due to the open borders between the three, any compromise of the Finnish border would be “traumatic” for the peninsula.

Active talks, once seen by Sweden and Finland as a risky act of provocation against Russia, are now taking place in both countries about joining NATO. And, along with its neighbor Norway, both are throwing non-confrontation out the window.

“Finland and Sweden are suddenly breaking their long-standing position of not exporting weapons to war zones and sending supplies to Ukraine, which has been the biggest shock to the Europeans in terms of the Nordic response, and I suspect to Putin,” he said. Charly Salonius-Pasternak, a leading global security researcher at the Finnish Institute of International Affairs.

He anticipates that we could still see bolder moves by the three due to commitments made in the Nordic Defense Cooperation (NORDEFCO) Vision 2025 document, which lays out plans for closer military cooperation between five Nordic nations that have different relations. with NATO and the EU.

“If suddenly Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Iceland stockpile weapons and units in other countries and coordinate their action, then we are in the territory of hard security operating across EU and NATO borders, which it will really make life more difficult for Russia,” Salonius-Pasternak said.

The severity and robustness of the Nordic response has raised the possibility of Finland joining NATO.

Alexander Stubb, Finland’s former prime minister, believes NATO membership is much more likely because Putin has upset the careful balance Finland had maintained for years.

“Strategically, we always wanted to keep NATO entry in our pocket as a deterrent to curb aggressive Russian behavior. We kept the balance of our military being NATO compliant, without being alliance members,” Stubb told CNN. .

However, he believes that Putin’s actions have made that balance impossible. “Finland is driven by what I call rational fear. We can see Russia’s aggression and we don’t want to be left alone like in World War II.”

The unity of the Nordic countries

While joining NATO would be an important statement, it can be argued that it doesn’t make much difference in a world where there is so much universal revulsion at Putin’s actions.

“For years, Finland and Sweden have taken steps to mitigate their non-NATO status by strengthening ties with the US, UK and the rest of the transatlantic community,” says Håkon Lunde Saxi, associate professor at the University College of Defense of Norway.

A day in the life of a wartime Ukrainian mayor 0:46

He argues that things like NORDEFCO and Nordic nations cooperating more closely on security make the region less vulnerable in a way that, in some respects, transcends EU and NATO membership.

“The most powerful message in recent weeks has been unity,” Saxi said.

“First, Denmark and Sweden sent lethal equipment to Ukraine, and then Finland and Norway did the same. The urgency of the situation is making this kind of cooperation accelerate, making protection against any adversary more possible,” he added.

It must be hard for Putin and his cronies to understand, but his barbaric war in Ukraine has galvanized parts of Europe that were once inclined to accommodate Russia to previously unthinkable action.

When the horror is over, he may wake up to a very different and almost unrecognizable Europe from the one he had been able to intimidate with gas and rhetoric. And some of the loudest opponents could be waiting right on his doorstep.