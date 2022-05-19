Noris Joffre: “I cried because of the impact that something I did not expect had on me”

She cried for a while, but before long, she decided to dry her tears and not look back anymore.

The actress Noris Joffre reviews with the vivacious personality that characterizes her how letting herself collapse by ending a 17-year relationship with the actor José Brocco was not an option.

“One is always in a state of shock, catatonic, and of course, you cry. In my case I cried, I no longer cry, on the contrary, I already laugh at all this, but I cried at the impact that something that I did not expect had on me, ”she said about the end of her marriage, a topic that she will address in her stand up comedy Marital status: Happily divorced!.

“Within the situations that I could handle, what happened was not one that I could. I am not going to give details because everyone is the owner of their life and their actions, and I am not going to be making implications here either, but in the show I will be able to talk a little beyond the matter, ”he said about the comedy show that will take place next May 21 and 22 at the Café Teatro Punto Fijo of the Santurce Fine Arts Center, on May 26 at the Rancho Grande in Añasco, on May 27 at the Castillo Serrallés in Ponce, and on May 28 at the Teatro América of Vega Baja.

In an interview with this medium in 2020, the artist, who has lived in the state of Florida since 2012, confessed that at that time her now ex-husband spent more time in Puerto Rico. The actress made her separation public in June of last year.

“I am not a victim. I don’t like to victimize myself. I think there is nothing better than one day after the other. I know I’m crying, but tomorrow things are going to be different. I wipe my tears and keep walking,” she emphasized, declining to reveal the reasons for her decision. However, she reiterated that there are aspects that she is not willing to tolerate.

“I don’t care how good you could be (in the relationship). You messed it up and that’s the end of it. If you want to know more details, then you have to go to the show to find out what exactly happened, “she said with her usual humor. Incidentally, she confessed that she is enjoying her new stage in love.

“I’m getting to know someone, but now I’m giving myself the opportunity to really get to know each other, because many times one starts in relationships without knowing each other,” he analyzes. “Many times relationships start because you liked him, because they went to bed and you liked him and there was a crush, or because we get along, but when you start a relationship, always ‘a new broom sweeps well,’ and usually, one likes to show the best of oneself, and when time passes, you begin to bring out the true self and the problems begin because that true self was not the one you showed, “he added.

“Hopefully things will transcend because he seems like a good person to me,” he said about who implied that he is of Colombian nationality. “I am enjoying the moment, I am enjoying the day to day. I’m not putting pressure on myself, I’m not putting time, limits on myself. I’m not in a hurry because the first one who has to be happy here is me and being with myself. We also talk about these things: I focus on mine, you focus on yours, and then we share and talk, and how nice it is that everyone can have their life and be happy, “added the comedian, who mentioned what I would not allow in a love relationship.

“I am not willing to tolerate deception or disloyalty. I want that at all times there is a relationship of friendship within what it can be. Regardless of what is happening, the friend, the friend always has to be there, and any mistake that is made, any flaw in your personality, who understands that it will not suit me, is spoken, “she said. “And in the end decisions are made. But facing up, and not being a coward and leading a double life, that’s what I ask for, above all, honesty.”

To make laugh and motivate

In addition to sharing his experiences, the stand up comedy of two hours will include the character of “La Jueza, Ana María Rollo”. “She’s going to be on the show because she says that she divorced Noris. Let’s see what she has to say, because you know that she is a bit tongue-tied and she says things that are not, “she said with a laugh.

The comedy show will also feature singer Yamil Solano, with a tribute to singer Ednita Nazario. “I asked him to bring songs that did not cut veins, but of women who have moved forward, without the need to have a man by their side, and women who have not endured things they do not want to endure,” he specified about the repertoire. On the musical level, Noris will also sing skits.

“Anyone who goes to the show can feel identified, and if they need to vent, I will be there to advise and listen, and above all, to be a cloth of tears and a shoulder where anyone can place their trust,” he stressed on the presentation which he described as a “stand up musical, motivational and coaching of life”.

The artist highlighted the full stage she is experiencing, with numerous projects that have knocked on her door, including working on five films in less than a year. “I recently became a partner of Rochy Cantillo and commercial director of the magazine Puerto Rican Looks”, she said excited about this new facet.

Back in Florida, she will participate in a micro-theater piece that presents the reality of a 1990s porn actress who develops breast cancer. “After that I have another play written by José Pérez, who is the director of Mega TV in Miami, and he wrote erectus, which is the next long play that I am going to be performing there. And I have a movie for January in Colombia”, she mentioned, in addition to the possibility of working for a Netflix series in Puerto Rico. Tickets on sale for “Marital Status: Happily Divorced!” through PRTicket. For reservations in Añasco you can call 787-464-4175.