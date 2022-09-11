Norma Palafox wears a dark bikini and makes an impact | PHOTO

Noma Palafox, the reality show winner exathlon shows that sport is the best discipline to show off an enviable figure, because this time he took advantage of being at sea to show off his stunning and toned body that thanks to his discipline he has achieved and of course that by wearing it the great effort is shown.

It seems that the champion is on the right track, because being a footballer has led her to position herself as one of the favorite influencers of social networks, since more than one has left shocked with the photos he shares through his Instagram account and this time was no exception.

The player of Atlas shared an image in which he poses with a view of the sea and wears a tiny bikini that makes her shapely figure stand out, and although the photo was uploaded in black and white, a few publications back it shows that the swimsuit is yellow, while the top is yellow.

Legend

“All you need is Love”wrote next to the post that in less than an hour she exceeded 70 thousand likes and generated dozens of reactions from her followers, who did not stop filling her with compliments.

“Chulisima always”.

“Palafox perfection”.

“Woooow you are super gorgeous.”

Dazzle on a luxury yacht

A few days ago, she also shared a video wearing the same bikini while walking on a luxury yacht and saw how the Sun went down and gave way to the stars. Actually one dream postcard that Norma Palafox gave us.

To make the moment unforgettable, Norma and her family and friends listened to one of Bad Bunny’s most recent hits, “Ojitos Lindos”, which is also performed by the Colombians from “Bomba Estéreo”. Could it be that Norma Palafox is closing cycles and is already shaping up for an incredible 2023?

KEEP READING

This is the reason why Norma Palafox decided to sign with Atlas

Norma Palafox raises the temperature in white shorts

Norma Palafox shakes the Women’s MX League with her new team