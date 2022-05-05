Norman Reedus defends Melissa McBride for leaving The Walking Dead spin-off

Editorial: Television / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord /Telegram

The Walking Dead is waiting for the last episodes of its final season to be released, and those responsible are already organizing for other projects within the zombie universe. One of them is the spin-off that would have Daryl and Carol as protagonists. However, the actress who plays her character decided to withdraw from the plans and now Norman Reedus has come out to defend her.

As you surely remember, and once it’s over The Walking Dead, AMC promised new series derived from what is presented at the end of the show. We already know that one will star Maggie and Negan, and the other was planned to feature Daryl and Carol.

Will we see the 2 characters together again?

However, Melissa McBride decided to leave the project due to scheduling and personal issues, and Norman Reedus has just broken the silence to defend her, all in a new interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon:

“12 years is a grueling schedule. (Melissa) wanted to take some time off and she’s doing it. He deserves it,” said the actor.

Despite this, Reedus is confident that in the future it will be very possible for fans to see McBride again as Carol and even other characters they left behind. The Walking Dead long time:

“I imagine those characters will meet again at some point, and might even meet other characters along the way. Meanwhile, AMC was like, ‘Hey, do you want to go on a mission?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, we’re going on a mission,'” she concluded.

It is worth mentioning that this spin-off was announced in September 2020 and not many details have been revealed about it, although some data suggest that the plot will take place in Europe and that it will be released next year.

What awaits the franchise?

We remind you that, in addition to this project, Fear the Walking Dead already announced its eighth season; premiere is planned Tales of the Walking Deadan anthology series due later this year; Isle of the Dead, a spin-off starring Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan), a show that will arrive in 2023; and the movies that will bring back Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grames.

What do you expect from the new projects of The Walking Dead? Tell us in the comments.

