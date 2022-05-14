Norman Reedus Discusses Melissa McBride Leaving ‘The Walking Dead’ Spin-Off

USA.- Last month, it was reported that Melissa McBride had left the planned series spinoff from Carol/Daryl from The Walking Dead. Now the star Norman Reedus (who plays Daryl Dixon) has spoken about the movement.

Appearing Monday on a recent episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Reedus was asked about the issue. He said that McBride was taking time off, and that he wholeheartedly supported the movement.

Twelve years is a grueling schedule and she wanted to take some time off, so she is. He deserves it,” Reedus said, before noting that he doesn’t think fans have seen the last of the fan-favorite duo. . But she’s taking some time off and in the meantime they were like, ‘Hey, do you want to go on a mission? And I said: “Yes! Let’s go on a mission”

The planned spin-off was said to focus on the duo of McBride and Reedus, with the series set and shot in Europe. yesAccording to a statement from AMC de last week, the reason for McBride’s departure was because he was unable to relocate to Europe at the time. However, Reedus’ statements in The Tonight Showw seem to hint that perhaps McBride was just ready for a break from The Walking Dead filming lifestyle.

The spin-off series of Carol/Daryl is just one of many planned series based on The Walking Dead, with a spin-off centered on the deny of JEffrey Dean Morgan Y Maggie from Lauren Cohan also in preparation. The episodic anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead, as well as the ongoing series Fear the Walking Dead, are also on the agenda. AMC.

The Walking Dead stars Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, Cailey Fleming, Josh McDermitt, Christian Serratos, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Also features Nadia Hilker, Lauren Ridloff, Cooper Andrews, Callan McAuliffe, Eleanor Matsuura Y Cassady McClincy.

It is based on the comic book series of the same name. Robert KirkmanTony Moore Y Charlie Adlard. Kirkman also executive produces the series along with Scott M. Gimple, Greg Nicotero, David Alpert, Joseph Incaprera, Gale Anne Hurd Y Denise Huth. angela kang He has also returned as showrunner for the latest installment.