Norman Reedus On Melissa McBride’s ‘Walking Dead’ Exit: ‘She Wanted To Take Some Time Off’

Norman Reedus is opening up about his long The Walking Dead co-star Melissa McBride’s decision to drop out of the upcoming planned spin-off, in which she was to star alongside Reedus.

Appears on Monday Tonight’s show starring Jimmy Fallon, Reedus said McBride is taking a much-needed break. “Twelve years is a grueling schedule and he wanted to take some time off, so he is doing it. He deserves it,” said the actor.

Reedus also hinted that he doesn’t feel this is the end for McBride’s “Carol” character.

“I imagine those characters will meet again at some point and I might even meet other characters in the future,” he said. “But she’s taking some time off and in the meantime she was like, ‘Hey, do you want to go on a mission?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah! We’re going on a mission.’”

The so-called Carol-Daryl spin-off, which would focus on McBride and Reedus. TWD characters, is scheduled for a 2023 release. The spin-off will shoot in Europe.

In AMC’s statement confirming McBride’s decision to leave the show, the network said “relocating to Europe became logistically untenable” for McBride, but also said it hoped to “see Carol again in the near future.”

The Carol-Daryl split is one of several living Dead series currently in the works, including a spin-off series set in New York City revolving around Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan’s characters Negan and Maggie, as well as an anthology series Tales of the Living Dead. fear of the walking dead began the second part of its seventh season on April 17.

