Norman Reedus suffered a concussion on set

Reedus is currently filming the eleventh and final season of the zombie-centric horror series. The incident occurred on March 11 in Georgia, during the filming of the final episodes of the series. According to an AMC spokesperson, Reedus’ concussion will delay the end of the show by a few days. It is unclear exactly how the injury occurred.

The first eight episodes of the final season of “The Walking Dead” aired on AMC on August 22, 2021. The last 16 episodes of the extended season are expected to air this year.

Once TWD ends in late 2022 or early 2023, the character of Reedus’ Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier’s Melissa McBride they will change gears to a spin-off. First announced in September 2020, details of Reedus and McBride’s spin-off in the ever-growing Deadverse were followed by the CAA-represented actor and Ride host signing a two-year first-look deal with AMC. and launched their own Bigbaldhead Productions tile.

Throughout his career, The Walking Dead has seen a number of accidents on set, including the stunt double’s tragic death John Bernecker in 2017. Reedus himself has also previously been injured earlier on set. During filming in a barn for the season five episode “Them” in 2015, Reedus cut his arm. The wound was reportedly captured on camera, but the final cut was never made.