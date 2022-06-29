Norman Reedus Talks Daryl Dixon’s Spin-Off

Norman Reedus is an actor who became famous thanks to his performance in the successful series The Walking Dead. Now, the series is going to end its story after 11 seasons, with a total of eight chapters that will close the arc of the series in the fall. But this universe of zombies does not end here, because we know that there will be some Spin-Offs, one of them, from Daryl Dixon, character played by Reedus. The actor has spoken about this and here we are going to tell you.

Norman Reedus Discusses What We Can Expect From His The Walking Dead Spin-Off

Although the choral series ends, The Walking Dead doesn’t end there, as multiple Spin-Offs are in the offing. We know that one of them will be Tales of the Walking Deadwith a total of 6 episodes where we will meet new characters.

In addition, next year we will have another with Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as protagonists, returning to interpret Maggie and Negan respectively. There is even a project called Isle of the Deada project about which little is known yet.

The point is that this franchise will have yet another product that doesn’t have a title yet. This was believed to be starring Melissa McBride and Norman Reeduswho give life to Carol and Daryl. In the end, it seems that this product will only focus on Daryl Dixon as stated by the actor:

“There will be a spin-off, and I’ll be aloneand I’ll be on this mission, and those characters will meet again later, of course, and other characters that have disappeared, I’ll probably meet them.”

This project will tell a story that will focus on Daryl and will be shot in Europe this year. This is what it looks like that did that Melissa decided not to participate in the project next to Norman.

Norman Reedus says this series will be different

In addition, the actor gave some more details about what we can expect from his solo Spin-Off:

“But the spin-off will be totally different from The Walking Dead. It will be completely different. And to be honest, you wouldn’t want to do this series as a spin-off exactly the same by yourself, it’s terrifying.”

It seems that we will not see a plot arc similar to the main series in this Spin-Off. This is somewhat interesting because they can give a twist to the character and the vision we have about him and his world.

No more is known about the plot of this series, only that it will premiere in 2023 on AMC. While we wait for that, we can enjoy the end of the series this year, and say goodbye to this story who has been with us for so many years.

Now, tell us reader, Are you looking forward to seeing Norman Reedus in his The Walking Dead Spin-Off? we will read you for Twitter and do not forget to follow us here in Super Fiction to find out more news.

Source | LeoEdit