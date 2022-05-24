Normcore tennis: Adidas and IVY Park are about to launch the Super Sleek model

The nordic tennis that today look like an object of desire alike Lily Collins, Eva Longoria, Katie Holmes, Kate Middleton either Gigi Hadid, would have been atypical in their outfits ten years ago, when this trend was born. So, the main exponents of these designs, which today monopolize the catwalks and the street style, they would have been personalities like Steve Jobs or Bill Gates. The intention was to appeal to clothing and footwear that it was ‘authentic’, far from extravagance.

Away from the context that made them popular in the beginning, the nomcore tennis They have become a trend ten years later. Currently, it is a fashion for those who seek comfortable sneakers that can be combined with practically everything. An example of this is the new model that Adidas is about to launch with IVY Park, the brand operated by Beyonce. It’s about the super sleek that arrive just in time to give the final point to our summer combinations.

The normcore sneakers in trend for summer 2022

Since the term ‘norm core‘ began to become popular around 2014, it has been somewhat ambiguous, however, one of its maxims was to question any avant-garde notion and appeal at all times to what is felt authenticfar from the luxuries. Elements with which they can still be related today, since these designs with retro tints and occasions incursions towards the ‘ugly‘, they feel familiar and are usually really comfortable to walk on.

One of the best qualities of nomcore tennis they are easy to carry. The super sleek are an example of this, designed with canvas and leather. They are a revamped version of the Stan Smith and they are armed white, cream and emerald green to make it easier to combine them with your jeans favourites, mini skirts, dresses printsand even take chances with loose tailoring.