Normcore tennis: how to wear the trend in footwear like the celebrities

The nordic tennis they have a specific personality: they are the most conventional thing there is. They have no decorations, we don’t even talk about bright colors and less bright applications. It’s a footwear of traditional lines, which fervently distances itself from following any trend and, unintentionally, has become one of the most popular in 2022.

It norm core arose thanks to those people who turn their backs on trends, those who go to work, to the movies or do the shopping without wanting to attract attention with what they are wearing, because they prefer that what stands out is their personality. These individuals have their daily uniform resolved, it is comfortable and it is made up of typical silhouettes. His footwearnaturally, it had to be the same, and although the normcore loafers are trying to give them a fight, normcore sneakers are back to stay.

Although it is contrary to its nature, these sports shoes are part of the 2022 trends and are worn by absolutely everyone: from teachers to mothers, as well as street style experts and celebrities. At Vogue, we made a selection of 6 casual outfits of the Hollywood stars for you to find inspiration.

How to wear normcore tennis like the celebrities?

Normcore tennis and black total look

Eva longoria with a monochrome look. Raymond Hall/Getty Images.

In moments of indecision, there is no such thing as a total look to get out of trouble. In addition to lengthening your figure if you are petitebecause it gives the illusion of a straight line, it is a way of seeing you Elegant regardless of whether your outfit is casual. Eva Longoria is one of the celebrities with petite silhouette who knows best how to take advantage of this style trickand the proof is in this combination that he took to go for a walk in Los Angeles: pantssweatshirt and coat in black with comfortable nordic tennis.

Normcore tennis and culottes