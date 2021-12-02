North against South also on bills, Brussels opens up to the Italian-French line

More precisely, these are Simson’s words to the ministers meeting in Brussels, the Commission’s package will speak of “joint procurement of strategic gas stocks”. As for immediate measures by the states, Simson estimates them at 3.4 billion euros. In essence, the Commission receives a strong assistance to the proposals of the document from Italy and the other southern countries.

“These days the price per MWh of energy ranges from 270 euros in some European countries to 123 in others. It does not seem to me that the system works in such a way as to protect European citizens: there is a spread in the cost of energy which is very large ”, begins Minister Cingolani in his speech to the Council. “It is clear that this cost spread has complex roots, it depends on the cost of the raw material, we have read what the Acer report (Agency for the cooperation between national energy regulators, ed.) Tells us – continues Cingolani – And it is equally obvious that it depends on the energy mix that each state has. For example, some states produce coal at home obviously have very low energy costs. However, we need to reflect on whether this is truly a continental system ”.

The heart of the proposal is “voluntary common storage and forms of ‘joint procurements’ that are always voluntary, as well as the management of costs possibly through somewhat more innovative European regulatory mechanisms”, underlines the minister who therefore cites the common document of the countries of the south. “I believe the ‘non-paper on energy and electricity and gas markets’, which you find on the table today, an interesting document – he observes – I hope that the Acer, when it delivers its final report, will also consider some of the proposals that are here contained. They are principles, the details are complex and will need to be discussed, but I believe that we need a market regulatory system that is adaptive to the energy transition that is about to take place ”.

Today the proposal made a lot of noise in Brussels, because it is strongly opposed by Germany and the northern countries which are opposed to a Community intervention on the market. In Berlin, as in The Hague, they are convinced that the increases in energy prices are temporary and that the situation will return to normal in March. So why intervene?

Instead, the Draghi government and the other southern countries signatories to the document (Cyprus and Malta will probably be added) insist that the current price increases could jeopardize the recovery, a problem felt above all in the southern states of the Union, nations with high debt. always public, aggravated by the pandemic crisis, starting from Italy. For this reason, Rome, Paris and the other southern capitals are asking for community intervention on the market managed by the European Commission, exactly as happened for the purchase of anti-Covid vaccines. An intervention on a voluntary basis: from the series, with whoever is there. Since the north does not want, Brussels does it for the south that asks for it.

“We ask the European Commission to explore a voluntary mechanism of joint procurement / centralized purchase of gas with ‘optionable contracts’ through competitive auctions – reads the ‘non paper’ – This mechanism would guarantee further flexibility to improve gas supply by ensuring volumes in more affordable “.

“I believe that Europe as a leading continent should make an enormous effort also in research and development and look forward with a lot of courage and not ask ourselves if we satisfy someone’s fears now – says Cingolani to European colleagues – We have a duty to look closely courage for the next decades, what we have now is enough for 2030, it may not be after that. We have the ecological transition and a powerful energy transition to make, we will have to be ready to face it with an open and adaptive mind, right now, not excluding things because they are feared. What is feared must be studied, it must not be excluded. And I am convinced that today’s rules may not be sufficient and correct for tomorrow, so we also have a duty to think about innovative rules that open up to the future “.