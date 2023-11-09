North Carolina UNC Tar Heels basketball recruit Drake Powell signs with 5-star Northwood Hubert Davis

Drake Powell signed his national letter of intent with the North Carolina Tar Heels on Thursday morning. The ceremony took place at Northwood High School in Pittsboro. He becomes the second player in the Class of 2024 to officially join the Tar Heels. James Brown put his name on the dotted line on Wednesday, the opening day of the early signing period. Ian Jackson will be the third and final member of the senior class to sign with UNC this Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Powell is currently ranked 8th nationally by Rivals, with Jackson one spot behind. Brown comes in at number 63. This trio puts North Carolina at third overall according to rival team rankings. North Carolina will not add any other newcomers during the early signing period. Powell committed to UNC before playing the first game of his junior season. He was proposed by Hubert Davis in July 2022. He took an official visit in late August that year, and committed to the Tar Heels about two weeks later. His resolve was considered very strong from the beginning. The 6-foot-6-inch Wing took another officer to Chapel Hill in mid-October. He has also made several other informal visits to campus including several trips to the Dean Smith Center for UNC basketball games. Powell admitted that he became a Tar Heel fan. Both of his parents are alumni of the university, and Pittsboro is less than a half-hour drive from the UNC campus.

Powell had 13 offers when Hubert Davis joined. In fact, North Carolina’s coach broke the ice on the offer by saying, “Now you’ve got No. 14.” Despite attention from college coaches, Powell was not a household name nationally. This has changed even more in the last 16 months. Powell has gone from being a top 100 player, to a top 50, to a top 10 talent with five-star status. The newest Tar Heel comes in at No. 8, but the humble young man from a down-to-earth family shows little signs of being star struck or impressed. “I try not to pay too much attention to the rankings,” Powell recently told Tar Heel Illustrated. “I just try to keep my head down, and keep improving my game. The only approval I’m really looking for is my parents’ approval, and my own approval. As far as Northwood “I expected this to happen since I came in. As a freshman I expected this to happen, because basketball is something I want to do as a career.” Powell has made a recent jump into the top 10 thanks to an excellent spring and summer with EYBL team CP3 and the Camp Circuit. He averaged 11.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists during the 17-game spring EYBL schedule. He shot 40.5% from the field, 80% from the foul line, but only 19.1% from three-point range. Long distance numbers reached 50% during the Peach Jam. His overall shooting numbers jumped to 55.6%, while his foul shooting jumped to 87.5%.

Drake Powell talks with Jeff LeBow during last Friday night’s exhibition game (Kevin Roy/THI) (https://northcarolina.rivals.com)