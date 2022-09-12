North Carolina woman tells her boyfriend that she won $500 in the lottery, he asks her to check the ticket well, and it turns out that she had won $150 thousand

After paying the required federal and state taxes, the winner walked away with $106,516.

A North Carolina woman thought she had won a few hundred dollars playing the lottery, but when her boyfriend told her to check her ticket well, the player discovered that she had hit the fat man.

Tiffany Griffin purchased a ticket to the crossword-themed ‘Cashword Multiplier’ Scratch-Off game. She chose this ticket because she has always liked to play these types of games, the 42-year-old said when she went to claim her $150,000 top prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Friday.

The woman beat the odds of 1 in 3.91 million to win this grand prize. “Crossword scratch-offs are the only ones I buythe lucky winner said, according to a lottery press release.

Griffin lives in the city of Charlotte and bought the ticket at the BP Food Mart store on West Sugar Creek Road.

At first, she thought she had won $500, so she called her boyfriend to show him on her cell phone.

The boyfriend told her that he had some parts of the ticket that he hadn’t scratched off, so the woman proceeded to uncover those letters. It was then that he discovered that he had won $150,000.yes

“I have never experienced anything like this before. I had to take a second to breathe,” Griffin said.

After paying the required federal and state taxes, Griffin took home $106,516.

She plans to pay bills and do some home repairs with part of the prize.said the lottery.

The ‘Cashword Multiplier’ game went on sale in August offering six $150,000 prizes. There are now five prizes left to claim.

You may also like:

–A man couldn’t find the scratch-off ticket he wanted, had to buy from another game and won $100k

– Kentucky woman found a lottery scratch-off in her purse that she forgot for weeks and won $80,000

– A lottery player from Canada thought he had only won $10, but the same ticket gave him a prize of $10 million more

–The same business in Massachusetts sold six $100,000 winning tickets for the same drawing

–3 Strategies You Should Always Avoid When Playing Lottery

–Pro Player Reveals the Keys to Winning the Biggest Lottery Prizes