North, daughter of Kim Kardashian, dresses up as her father Kanye West

The Kardashians are always surprising their fans, either because of some family news or because of the eccentricities of their lives that they share on social networks, this time Kim was the one who left her fans speechless with a peculiar characterization.

kim and Kanye West They are already divorced, since 2021 the socialite had filed for divorce after separating from the rapper and father of their four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

The rapper, who is dealing with mental health issues, was imitated by his eldest daughter North, who appeared dressed as her father alongside her mother Kim. The video has gone viral and netizens agree with the great resemblance between father and daughter.

And although for many the moment was fun, others speculate on what they could cause with this content and criticize Kim for continuing to share content with her underage daughter, a fact that in the past brought her problems with her ex Kanye West.

“Poor thing…then they are going to operate on her all so that she looks perfect like her mother.” “Kanye might think Kim is hugging him and get confused.” “She continues to do what he has already forbidden her. Do not publish things about the children. And then they say he is the insane one.”

Kim and Kanye, separated

Kardashian and Kanye, also called Ye, began dating in 2012 and tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Italy two years later. In a short time they became one of the best-known couples in the world.

Their union faced turmoil, with rumors of temper outbursts from Ye, who suffers from bipolar disorder. The artist launched, for example, in an improbable presidential candidacy in the United States in 2020, receiving only about 60,000 votes.

During his electoral campaign on social networks, he published very personal details about his family and his marriage, which visibly affected his wife, who filed for divorce.

Kim Kardashian has publicly addressed Kanye West’s mental health and has called on the public to show empathy. This is the first divorce for Kanye West, but the third for Kardashian, who was married to music producer Damon Thomas from 2000-2004 and basketball player Kris Humphries in 2011, a union that lasted just 72 days.

The star, who has built a million-dollar empire with her cosmetics and clothing lines, had an affair with comedian Pete Davidson after her thunder with Kanye, but the relationship did not prosper.

Kim recently opened up about how difficult it is to share custody with West.

