Business

North drives the recovery but does not increase the gap from the South

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman12 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read




However, Covid has reduced the digital delay in the South on the use of home banking


However, the Covid crisis and the consequent lockdowns have reduced the delay in Southern Italy in terms of recourse to home banking and the use of digital payments such as wire transfers. “In the first part of 2021, despite the easing of restrictions, the share of transfers arranged online – the report reads – continued to grow in all macro areas, exceeding 80% of the national average”.

Job market improves

“The conditions of the labor market show signs of improvement. In the first eight months of the year, job positions in the non-agricultural private sector increased everywhere, especially in the term component of the Center North and in the tourism sector of the South”, notes the Bank of Italy.

“Participation in the labor market also showed a partial recovery in the first half of 2021, more intense in the South, while remaining – the study continues – below the pre-pandemic values”. Then in July, “with the expiry of the provision for suspension of terminations promoted by the employer, the dismissal rate rose moderately – it says – especially in the South, and then returned in August to low levels in all areas”.

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman12 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

The stock exchanges of today 3 November 2021. EU lists cautiously awaiting the Fed, new Wall Street records. Falling oil

1 day ago

Whatsapp will be part of the MetaVerso revolution

14 hours ago

Spread over 130 points, Piazza Affari just moved before the Fed By Investing.com

3 days ago

Bonus Terme in Campania, here is the list of accredited spa facilities

2 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button