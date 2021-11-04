North drives the recovery but does not increase the gap from the South

However, the Covid crisis and the consequent lockdowns have reduced the delay in Southern Italy in terms of recourse to home banking and the use of digital payments such as wire transfers. “In the first part of 2021, despite the easing of restrictions, the share of transfers arranged online – the report reads – continued to grow in all macro areas, exceeding 80% of the national average”.

Job market improves “The conditions of the labor market show signs of improvement. In the first eight months of the year, job positions in the non-agricultural private sector increased everywhere, especially in the term component of the Center North and in the tourism sector of the South”, notes the Bank of Italy.

“Participation in the labor market also showed a partial recovery in the first half of 2021, more intense in the South, while remaining – the study continues – below the pre-pandemic values”. Then in July, “with the expiry of the provision for suspension of terminations promoted by the employer, the dismissal rate rose moderately – it says – especially in the South, and then returned in August to low levels in all areas”.