North Korea, a US hacker blocked the internet across the country

After being the subject of cyber espionage activities backed by a foreign state, P4x spent much of the following year working on other projects. But a year passed, and in the absence of public or private statements from the federal government about attacks on security researchers and support from any US agency, P4x said it had decided that it was time to be heard by both the North Korean and US governments.

Differences of opinion

Other hackers targeted by North Korea do not believe P4x attacks are the right way to respond to the country. Dave Aitel, a former NSA (US National Security Agency) hacker and founder of the security firm Immunity, was also shot in the same spying campaign. Aitel, however, wonders if P4x is a productive approach to getting justice, considering that it could be hindrance to more discreet intelligence activities which target the North Korean computers themselves. “Assuming there is something of value in those machinery, I would not want them to stand in the way of the real Western intelligence activities already underway.“, has explained.

Aitel agrees, however, that the government’s response to North Korea’s attacks has left something to be desired. He said he had never been contacted by a government agency, attributing the responsibility for this silence specifically to the Agency for Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security (Cisa): “It is one of the greatest opportunities missed by CISA, in particular – Aitel said –. The United States is doing well protecting the government, decently protecting companies, but they do not protect individuals“. Aitel pointed out that many of the security researchers affected likely had significant access to vulnerabilities in widely used software, corporate networks and tool code. The consequence, according to Aitel, could be.”the next SolarWinds“.

After being contacted by Wired, a spokesperson for the Cisa responded in a statement that the agency “is committed to supporting the cybersecurity community in identifying and defending against cybercriminals “, Adding that”as part of this activity, we encourage any researcher who is targeted by cyber threats to contact the United States government so that we can provide all possible assistance“.

Beyond the criticism of the US government, P4x has made it clear that its actions are primarily aimed at sending a message to the Kim regime, which he describes as guilty of “insane human rights abuses and total control over the population“While it acknowledges that its attacks likely violate US fraud and cyberattack laws, P4x claims it has done nothing ethically wrong:”My conscience is clear“, he said.

What then is theultimate goal of his attacks on the internet infrastructure of the North Korean totalitarian government? When will it stop running them? “The goal is regime change. No, just kidding – answered P4x laughing –. I just want to keep the point. I want that point to be extremely clear before I stop“.

