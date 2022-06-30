News

North Korea accuses the US of building an Asian NATO | News

North Korea criticized cooperation between the United States, Japan and South Korea, accusing the Washington government of seeking to create an “Asian version of NATO” (North Atlantic Treaty Organization).

The Pyongyang government’s statement came ahead of security talks between the leaders of the three countries in Madrid on the sidelines of the NATO Summit, marking the first trilateral meeting since 2017.

The president of South Korea, Yoon Suk-yeol, was scheduled to meet this Wednesday in the Spanish capital with the Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, and the president of the United States, Joe Biden.



“The United States is engaging in military cooperation with its stooges without heeding the main security demand and concern of Asia-Pacific countries,” the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) commented.

Earlier this month, the three countries agreed to hold a joint missile defense exercise in August, a move the KCNA article described as a “dangerous prelude to the creation of the ‘Asian version of NATO’.”

North Korea’s foreign ministry exposed over the weekend that the resumption of exercises between the United States, Japan and South Korea exhibits the hypocrisy behind Washington’s calls to return to negotiations with Pyongyang.

The United States government promotes negotiations with North Korea on its nuclear program without preconditions, after the failure of talks between former President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

The exercises, the Foreign Office added, “revealed no change in the US ambition to overthrow our system by force.”

