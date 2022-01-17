North Korea, because Kim Jong-un chases the record for missile launches in January – Corriere.it

North Korea fired another pair of ballistic missiles today. Fourth test of the month, including two hypersonic and two departed from a train

There North Korea

does not participate in the Beijing Olympics (due to pandemic and hostility from America and its vassals, he said). But Kim Jong-un

he seems determined to break the missile record: this morning his bomb squad fired another pair of ballistic devices, bringing the total to six in the first two weeks of January. The two missiles left within four minutes of each other, from an air base on the outskirts of Pyongyang. They flew with ballistic trajectory for 380 kilometers, with an apogee of 42 kilometers, according to the findings of the South Korean defense.

North Korea usually releases test data the next day, so we’ll have to wait for tomorrow to know Kim’s version. All of Kim’s war games have a political and a military significance. Political analysts note that North Korean activity risks upsetting the Olympic atmosphere by embarrassing host Xi Jinping. But Kim probably assessed that America’s failure to react to its latest missile displays probably reassures its Chinese ally for the smooth running of the Games starting February 4 (see below for the Olympic truce).

Indeed, a positive sign came from Beijing over the weekend for customer Kim: rail freight transport between China and North Korea resumed, interrupted at the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in Wuhan in January 2020. After friendly consultations between the two sides, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said freight transport was restarted. The two sides will ensure the basis for the prevention and safety of epidemics. Trade can give oxygen to the North Korean economy and help the population resist the severe food situation. If Xi Jinping was angry about the missile tests he would not have put the stamp on the resumption of railway traffic. Kim however, failed to attract the attention of the Biden administration, which continues to ignore him in the absence of a disarmament dialogue plan. Washington merely said that this activity is destabilizing for the region.

According to military experts, the fire tests of recent weeks reveal notable progress in the field of diversification and enrichment of the North Korean arsenal. On January 5 and 11, Pyongyang reportedly tested two hypersonic missiles with warheads capable of gliding on target; on January 14 a pair of short-range ballistic missiles they left a train, a circumstance that increases mobility and the possibility of hiding the launching devices in railway tunnels. On 11 January the Northern Marshal also returned to the field, who for the first time in two years observed with his eyes equipped with binoculars the take-off of the missile with apparent hypersonic capability: according to Pyongyang, he flew 600 kilometers with greater maneuverability than the two previous attempts, making a wide turn and twists for another 240 kilometers before hitting the target located 1,000 kilometers away.

Just the presence on the scene of Kim, who for the occasion he was accompanied by his sister Kim Yo-jong and posed for a series of photos disseminated by propaganda, would confirm the technical importance of the test. The official evaluation of the South Korean defense: according to Seoul, the bomb flew at a maximum speed of Mach 10 (which means 10 times higher than that of sound), but without being pushed by hypersonic technology, only ballistic (rise and fall with parabolic trajectory). South Korean conclusion: our defensive systems are capable of detecting and also intercept this type of bomb from the North. The independent experts are not unbalanced and limit themselves to pointing out that in 2021, Marshal Kim ordered his technicians to sharpen preventive and retaliatory skills North Korean nuclear and missile arsenal. These hypersonic, ballistic, or train launches fulfill Kim’s wish list.