North Korea blames the US for war in Ukraine for “hegemonic policy”

North Korea has blamed the United States for causing the “Ukrainian incident” with its “hegemonic policy”, in what is the first official pronouncement of the North Korean regime on the war in Eastern Europe.

The causes of what he calls the “incident of Ukraine“reside in” the hegemonic politics of United States and the West, who habitually resort to despotism and arbitrariness in their treatment of other countries,” a Foreign Ministry spokesman said in an interview with state news agency KCNA.

This is the first official pronouncement of the Asian country on the war in Ukraine and the Russian invasion, at a time when the international community has approved sanctions against Russia that isolate the country from global financial systems.

“USA intensifies the sanction and pressure campaign against Russia taking advantage of the incident Ukraine“, the North Korean state agency published on Monday night on the occasion of the official interview.

North Korea considers that United States The US and the West “systematically undermine the security environment in Europe” by “stubbornly pushing NATO’s eastward enlargement”, despite “the reasonable and just demand for Russia“, according to the KCNA.

The North Korean regime once again accused Washington of applying “double standards” in its policies, an expression that it has used on multiple occasions to refer to that country’s attitude towards the Asian territory itself in terms of the development of its weapons program. refers.

(With information from EFE)

