North Korea confirms its first case of COVID-19 | World

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called for COVID-19 prevention measures to be stepped up to the maximum, after the country announced its first coronavirus infection in more than two years. that the pandemic started.

The Korean Central News Agency said on Thursday that tests carried out on an unspecified number of people in the capital Pyongyang confirmed they were infected with the omicron variant.

The agency said Kim called a Politburo meeting of the Workers’ Party of Korea in which its members pledged to step up their anti-virus measures.

During the meeting, Kim called on officials to stabilize the infections and eliminate the source of infection as quickly as possible.

Previously, North Korea had claimed to have a perfect record in keeping COVID-19 out of its territory. It had closed its border to almost all trade and visitors for two years, further damaging an economy already damaged by decades of mismanagement and sanctions imposed by the United States and others over its nuclear weapons and missile program.