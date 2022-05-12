North Korea confirms its first case of COVID-19

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea announced its first coronavirus infection on Thursday more than two years into the pandemic, with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un calling for COVID preventative measures to be stepped up to the max. -19.

The Korean Central News Agency reported that tests carried out on an unspecified number of people in the capital, Pyongyang, confirmed that they were infected with the omicron variant. Previously, the country had claimed that it had a perfect record in keeping COVID-19 out of its territory, but outside experts doubted these claims.

The news agency said Kim called a Politburo meeting of the Workers’ Party of Korea in which its members pledged to step up their anti-virus measures.

During the meeting, Kim called on officials to stabilize the infections and eliminate the source of infection as quickly as possible.

Despite the decision to increase anti-virus measures, Kim ordered officials to continue with the agenda of construction, agricultural development and other state projects while strengthening the country’s defense postures to avoid any security vacuum.

Kim said that the authorities should also formulate a plan to reduce the inconvenience to the population and other negative situations that may arise as a result of tightening anti-pandemic measures. Kim said that “public unity is the most powerful guarantee that we can win in this fight against the pandemic,” according to the ACNC.

To prevent the virus from entering its territory, North Korea has closed its borders to almost all trade and visitors for two years, further damaging an economy already battered by decades of mismanagement and US-led sanctions in the United States. around its nuclear and missile programme.

In January, North Korea tentatively reopened freight train traffic between the border town of Sinuiju and Dandong, China, but China announced the suspension of that trade route last month as it grapples with an outbreak of COVID-19 in Dandong.

North Korea has so far rejected vaccines from the United Nations-sponsored COVAX program, possibly because they require international monitoring.