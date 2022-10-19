Health
North Korea fires more projectiles towards border with South
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired about 100 more artillery shells into the sea on Wednesday in response to South Korea’s live-fire exercises in border areas as the two rival nations accuse each other of escalating tension. on the peninsula with its weapons tests.
The moves by both sides coincide with a time of heightened hostilities over Pyongyang’s recent missile tests, which the North says simulate nuclear strikes on South Korean and US targets.