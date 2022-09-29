News

North Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles

South Korea detected the launch of two short-range ballistic missiles by North Korea

(CNN) –– The South Korean military detected two short-range ballistic missiles launched from the Sunchon area in South Pyongan province on Thursday, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a statement.

The launch comes hours after US Vice President Kamala Harris visited the demilitarized zone (DMZ) that divides North and South Korea.

The launch was detected between 8:48 p.m. and 8:57 p.m. Seoul local time (7:48 a.m. ET – 7:57 a.m. ET), the JCS said.

“The armed forces have tightened their vigilance and are maintaining a fully prepared posture while closely cooperating with the US,” he added.

Earlier this Thursday, Harris condemned North Korea’s dictatorship, human rights violations and missile program.

“In the North, we see a brutal dictatorship, rampant human rights violations and an illegal weapons program that threatens peace and stability,” Harris said.

North Korea also fired two short-range ballistic missiles on Wednesday, a day before Harris arrived in Seoul.

