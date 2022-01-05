North Korea, first missile test of the year carried out – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – SEUL, 05 JAN – North Korea threw an “unidentified bullet” into the sea. This was announced by the South Korean military. This is the first test of its kind carried out by Pyongyang in the new year. The bullet was fired into the sea east of the Korean peninsula, Seoul chiefs of staff said in a statement, without providing further details.



In 2021, North Korea said it successfully tested a new type of submarine-launched ballistic missile, long-range cruise missile, launched weapon and hypersonic warhead. This new test comes after Pyongyang did not respond to Washington’s offer to meet with US officials for negotiations. In an important meeting of the ruling party last week, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un affirmed his willingness to strengthen the military capabilities of his country, which is still under international sanctions. Negotiations with the United States stalled after the failure, in 2019, of the meeting between Kim and Donald Trump, then US president. Since Joe Biden took office a year ago, the United States has repeatedly declared its willingness to meet with North Korean officials, but Pyongyang has so far turned down the offer. (HANDLE).

