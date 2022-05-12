Health

North Korea imposes strict nationwide lockdown after reporting its ‘first’ COVID cases

A health worker sprays disinfectant at a supermarket in Pyongyang, September 27, 2021.

image source, AFP

Caption,

In recent months, North Korean health workers have been spraying disinfectant in public spaces.

North Korea ordered a strict national lockdown after reporting the first official cases of covid in the country.

State media reported an omicron outbreak in the capital, Pyongyang, but did not specify the number of cases.

The government of Pyongyang has rejected all kinds of vaccination programeven despite the offer of other countries.

Instead, it decided to try to control contagion by sealing its borders and so far had not officially registered any cases, although experts believe that the virus has been present in the country for a long time.

