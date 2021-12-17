North Korea: Kim commemorates his father 10 years after his death – Last Hour

(ANSA) – BEIJING, DECEMBER 17 – North Korea commemorated the tenth anniversary of the death of the ‘dear leader’ Kim Jong-il: the state channel Kctv reported during the day that a main event in memory of the ‘dear leader’ ‘was held in Pyongyang in the presence of his son and current leader, Kim Jong-un.



The ceremony took place in the square of the Palazzo del Sole in Kumsusan, the former presidential palace that has become a mausoleum where the embalmed bodies of the ‘dear leader’ and his father, the founder of the state and the ‘eternal president’ Kim Il are kept. -sung. Kim, in a black leather coat, was accompanied, according to the images broadcast, by senior officials from the Workers’ Party and the army, including Choe Ryong-hae, chairman of the Standing Committee, and Jo Yong-won, a close associate of the leader. and Secretary for Organizational Affairs of the Central Committee. State media hailed Kim Jong-il’s “revolutionary actions” before and during his 17 years at the helm of the country. Rodong Sinmun, the Workers’ Party newspaper, remarked in its opening editorial that the achievements of the ‘dear leader’ have laid the foundation for his son and current leader Kim Jong-un to govern North Korea in the best possible way. possible.



Yesterday, according to Chinese media reports, a commemorative meeting was held in Beijing at the North Korean embassy in which Communist Party officials, including Politburo member Wang Chen, participated. (HANDLE).

