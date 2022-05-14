Health

North Korea: Kim Jong-un admits that the covid-19 outbreak is a major disaster

Photo of Zach Zach13 mins ago
0 29 2 minutes read

Image shows workers disinfecting a supermarket

image source, Getty Images

Caption,

Employees disinfect a Pyongyang supermarket in October last year

The rapidly spreading Covid-19 outbreak in North Korea is a “major disaster” for the country, its leader Kim Jong-un has said, according to state media.

Kim announced an all-out battle to tackle the spread of the virus during an emergency meeting.

The move comes after the first cases were confirmed, although experts believe the virus has probably been circulating for some time.

It is feared that a major outbreak could have dire consequences in North Korea.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach13 mins ago
0 29 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Investigative drug treats lung cancer

1 hour ago

Covid, infections in North Korea rise. China gives up hosting the 2023 Asian Cup

1 hour ago

How long should a weight training last? And a cardio one?

2 hours ago

Covid Lombardia Bulletin 14 May: 4,982 new cases and 21 deaths – Chronicle

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button