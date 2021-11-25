North Korea, Kim Jong-un bans leather jackets: citizens cannot copy his look

After the ban on the use of skinny jeans, another NO in the field of fashion is now emerging in North Korea. Nobody will be able to wear leather jackets anymore. After the leather trench coat has become one of the favorite garments of the dictatorial ruler Kim Jong-un, from now on only he will be able to wear it. First worn by Kim in 2019, the coat became popular with the North Korean elite (who could afford real leather) eager to show their loyalty to the Supreme Leader. But recently, given the proliferation of counterfeit imitations, the police took a drastic decision: to shut down the traders who sell them and take them away from the people who own them. All for the fear that it will diminish Kim’s appearance and undermine his authority.

Police say wearing clothing designed to resemble those of the highest dignity is one “impure tendency to challenge the authority of the highest dignity“. These are the words of a source to Radio Free Asia, using a common honorific to refer to Kim, which can be read in the Dailymail. “They ordered the public not to wear leather coats, as it is part of the party’s directive to decide who can wear them“. The outlet said knock-off (i.e. counterfeit) versions of the coat first started appearing in September this year, when unofficial trade between China and North Korea reopened after closing. following the Covid pandemic. This allowed traders to start purchasing synthetic leather to make the coats. Radio Free Asia claimed to have seen an import document from the last few months that showed tens of meters of imported material.

Kim first appeared in a leather coat in December 2019, around the time he was negotiating with Donald Trump about North Korea’s nuclear stocks. The tailoring style was noticed by the South Korean media, which suggested it was indicative of Kim’s desire to break with tradition and forge her own identity. Until then, he had largely modeled himself on his father and grandfather, the founder of North Korea, wearing Mao-style jackets and horn-rimmed glasses. The leather coat has since and has even been adopted by her sister, Kim Yo-Jong, and other senior political women.