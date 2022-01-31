North Korea launches “the most powerful missile since 2017” and publishes photos of the earth taken from space. Sentences from Tokyo and the USA

In North Korea, January 2022 was the period of most intense missile activity since Kim Jong – a came to power in late 2011. Seven tests in four weeks. The last one launched on Saturday on the day of the amnesty in favor of those convicted of “crimes against the country and the people”. The military of the neighbor Seoul they called it the most powerful missile since 2017. And that’s just the beginning: PyongyangSouth Korea says it may soon enact the threat to resume nuclear or intercontinental ballistic testing. The North, according to Seoul, is following “a similar path” to that of 2017, marked by strong inter-Korean tensions and “is close to breaking the self-imposed moratorium”, as stated by the president Moon Jae-in in a note.

On January 30, the Seoul Joint Staff Command reported that it had “detected an intermediate-range ballistic missile launched at a high angle to the east”, fired at 7.52 rooms (23.52 on Saturday in Italy) from the northern province of Jagang, from where the North launched what it claims to be hypersonic missiles on January 5 and 11. The carrier reached a maximum altitude of 2,000 km and traveled about 800 km in 30 minutes before falling into the Sea of ​​Japan. The North Korean news agency Kcna has released a number of photos, which show the earth from space, in which the Korean peninsula and part of China are visible, which he claims were shot by the Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missile. The photo was taken up by many international media. The missile, again according to Pyongyang, can theoretically cover a distance of 4 thousand km, and was launched with a very vertical route precisely to avoid hitting neighboring countries.

The last similar missile tested by Pyongyang dates back to 2017: the Hwasong-12 covered 787 km and climbed to a maximum altitude of 2,111 km. Analysts calculated a potential range of 4,500 km, enough to reach the American island of Guam, in the Pacific. Japan has also supported the hypothesis of the intermediate-range missile: the Ministry of Defense has posted a map with the estimated area of ​​sinking, outside the exclusive economic zone. Tokyo accused the North of “threatening peace and security”, as the government spokesman thundered Hirokazu Matsuno. The US expresses harsh condemnation, inviting Pyongyang to refrain from further “destabilizing” acts. In a note, the Indo-Pacific Command of the United States he reiterated his “unshakable” commitment to the defense of South Korea and Japan. Although the test “did not pose an immediate threat to personnel, US territory or that of our allies, we will continue to monitor the situation” closely, added the note on the launch by Pyongyang, the seventh of 2022, of an intermediate carrier, rated by Seoul as the most powerful since 2017.