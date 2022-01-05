North Korea launches unidentified missile into the sea

North Korea launched a suspected ballistic missile at sea on Wednesday, according to the South Korean and Japanese militaries. This is the first test of 2022 and, according to analysts, it is a sign that Pyongyang is not interested in the talks on the denuclearization as for the strengthening of its arsenal of weapons.

The launch comes after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to further strengthen military capacity of the country in a party meeting held last week and in which relations with the United States were not mentioned.

According to Seoul, the launch took place at 08.10 local time from a site in the northern province of Jagang, bordering China. The last time Pyongyang tested a ballistic missile, despite the ban on UN resolutions, dates back to last October. The North Korean regime is subjected to international sanctions for its policy of nuclear development and missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads.

International reactions

The national security team of the presidency of the South expresses concern and reiterates the need to resume talks with the North to ease tensions, while the Japanese prime minister in a press conference strongly condemns the incident: “We find it really regrettable that North Korea has continued to launch missiles since last year,” he said, adding that checks are underway about the missile’s landing site and any damage.

For the United States, the launch “does not pose an immediate threat to US or allied territory or personnel”, the US Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement, but highlights “the destabilizing impact of the illicit arms program of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea “. From BeijingForeign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin stressed the importance of “working together for the process of political resolution of the peninsula issue” in Korea.

Test as a pressure tool?

Between September and November, North Korea ran a test series. Yet another attempt, according to experts, to exert international pressure and be recognized as a nuclear state in the hope of obtaining a relief from economic sanctions. The weapons tested included a ballistic missile launched from a submarine and a hypersonic missile, which was faster and more difficult to intercept. Then silence, albeit in a stalled phase of the talks.

Administration Biden has repeatedly stated that it is open to resuming nuclear diplomacy with North Korea “anywhere, anytime” without preconditions, but so far the North has rejected the offer, saying US hostility remains unchanged.

The outgoing South Korean president Moon Jae-in he said in his New Year’s speech Tuesday that he will continue to look for ways to restore ties with North Korea and promote peace on the Korean peninsula until his five-year term expires in May. He also recently proposed a political and symbolic declaration to pose end to the Korean War of 1950-53 as a way to reduce animosities in exchange for the North’s dismantling of its main nuclear complex.

Finally, today, a few hours after its launch, it reiterated its call to Pyongyang to respond to Seoul’s efforts to dialogue for peace. And he did it during the ceremony of inauguration of works on a railway line in Goseong, on the border with North Korea, which he hopes will connect the two countries. “If both Koreas work together and build trust, peace will be achieved someday,” said Moon.

But Kim Jong Un goes his own way. The young leader has built his own vision of politics on “byungjin”, economy and military capability continuing the nuclear missile program initiated by his father, strengthening the growth of the army and enhancing ballistic testing. He also announced the expansion ofnuclear arsenal, although his country’s economy has stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and sanctions. In its first 10 years of rule, North Korea performed 62 rounds of ballistic missile tests. Four of the North’s six nuclear tests and its three ICBM launches all occurred under its control.

“Rather than expressing will for denuclearization talks or interest in a late declaration of war, North Korea is letting us know that neither the omicron variant nor food shortages will stop its aggressive missile development policy,” he says. Leif-Eric Easley, professor at Ewha University in Seoul.

Kim Dong-yub, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul, also argues that there will be no stop and that the North it will probably go ahead with its military strengthening plans.

The pandemic in North Korea

When the coronavirus first appeared in Wuhan, China, North Korea immediately closed its borders. Two years later, it is in full swing economic crisis and without tools to fight the pandemic. It has rejected any offers of vaccines from other countries and, according to the WHO, is together with Eritrea the only country in which no vaccination campaign has been launched.

The economic repercussions of the total closure of borders – even if a partial opening to small trade now seems to be possible – have been disastrous. Also because the only possible contacts are with China, another “zero tolerance” country in the management of the pandemic.