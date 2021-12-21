World

North Korea, no laughing for 11 days. And no shopping at the supermarket: “whoever makes a mistake is arrested”

National mourning, in North Korea, to remember the father of the current Korean leader, who died ten years ago: no laughing and celebrating for 11 days

In North Korea marks the 10th anniversary of the death of Kim Jong II, father of the current leader Kim Jong-un. For this, the son imposed a mourning national duration of 11 days in which it will be forbidden to indulge in joyful or cheerful behavior. There will be no celebrations of any kind but not even funerals. And especially, it will be forbidden to laugh in public or consuming alcohol. Three days ago, on the 17th, the first day of mourning and the anniversary of the death of Kim Jong II – who ruled the country from 1994 to 2011 – citizens were also banned from shopping at the supermarket.

“During the period of mourning, we must not drink alcohol, laugh or engage in recreational activities”, the words of a North Korean on Radio Free Asia (RFA) “In the past many people who have been caught drinking or getting intoxicated during the mourning period – continues the source, who for security reasons has remained anonymous – were arrested and treated as ideological criminals. They were taken away and never seen again. Even if your family member dies during the mourning period, you are not allowed to scream out loud and the body must be taken out after it is finished. People cannot even celebrate their own birthdays if they fall within the period of mourning “he concluded.

