North Korea promotes traditional medicine to combat COVID | News

PAJU, South Korea (AP) — As a medical student in North Korea, Lee Gwang-jin said he treated his fevers and other minor ailments with traditional herbal medicine. But serious conditions could mean problems because the hospitals in his rural town lack ambulances and beds, and sometimes the light necessary to care for patients in critical or emergency conditions.

So Lee remained skeptical when he heard recent reports in North Korean state media that so-called Koryo traditional medicine has been important in the country’s fight against COVID-19, which has killed millions of people around the world.

“North Korea is using Koryo medicine (for COVID-19) a lot, but it is not a safe remedy,” said Lee, who studied Koryo medicine before fleeing North Korea in 2018 to start a new life in South Korea. South. “Whoever is destined to survive will (with this kind of medicine), but North Korea cannot help others who are dying.”

