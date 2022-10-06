North Korea responded to US and South Korean exercises by launching two new missiles

North Korea fired on Wednesday two nine ballistic missiles and defended its recent series of weapons tests as “retaliatory measures” before the military exercises deployed in the area by the United States and South Korea.

On the sidelines of a UN Security Council meeting over the launch of a North Korean missile on Tuesday that flew over Japan, Pyongyang accused Washington and Seoul of escalating military tension in the area.

The North Korean Foreign Ministry explained that the firing of missiles they are “merely retaliatory measures by the Korean People’s Army to the joint maneuvers of South Korea and the United States that escalate military tensions on the Korean peninsula.”

A news program reporting on a North Korean missile launch with file footage of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is seen on a TV screen Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at the Seoul Railway Station, Korea. from the south. (AP Photo/Lee ​​Jin-man)

In less than two weeks, Kim Jong Un’s regime fired six projectiles. The one on Tuesday, in addition to causing evacuation orders in Japan, set a distance record. Earlier Thursday, the South Korean military reported that it had detected two ballistic missiles from the North Korean capital.

“Our military has strengthened monitoring and surveillance and maintains its highest readiness in coordination with the United States,” the Seoul Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement. Along these lines, the Japanese prime minister described this recent series of shots as “unacceptable”.

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada stated that the first of the launched missiles traveled 350 kilometers and reached a maximum height of 100 kilometers, while the second reached 800 kilometers in distance and 50 in altitude.

In less than a week, North Korea launched six ballistic missiles into the Sea of ​​Japan.

“Regardless of its purpose, North Korea’s repeated missile launches cannot be toleratedHamada said. And he completed: “We cannot ignore the significant improvement of its missile technology.”

Product of the back and forth between the three nations, The United States called a meeting of the UN Security Council.in which China, an economic benefactor and ally of Pyongyang, blamed Washington for provoking the North Korean military tests.

China’s deputy ambassador Geng Shuang assured that the recent launches were “closely linked” to military exercises conducted in the region by the United States and its allies. Geng also considered that the Joe Biden government is “poisoning the regional security environment.”

In recent weeks, the United States, South Korea and Japan have stepped up joint military drills, including large-scale naval maneuvers and anti-submarine exercises. In that context, the US will redeploy the USS Ronald Reagan nuclear-powered aircraft carrier to the Korean peninsula for the second time.

The US aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan arrives in Busan, South Korea, on Oct. 21, 2017. (Jo Jung-ho/Yonhap via AP)

Meanwhile, the country led by Kim Jong Un deployed a record number of weapons tests this year and recently revised its law to declare its status as a nuclear power “irreversible.” This change In practice, it closes any possibility of negotiating the end of the country’s atomic program.

